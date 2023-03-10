Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Politics

Mayor Bass Is Approaching Her 100th Day In Office. Take LAist’s Survey And Help Shape What Comes Next

By  Julia Barajas
Published Mar 10, 2023 5:00 AM
Karen Bass, wearing a light blue suit jacket and blue blouse, stands at a podium with the city seal of Los Angeles. She is smiling, making a clapping motion with both hands. Behind her is a floral arrangement with bursts of orange and large backdrop that consists in part of the letters "L-A" in purple.
Karen Bass speaks after being sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles in December 2022.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

March 22 will mark Karen Bass’ 100th day as mayor of Los Angeles. Ahead of that date, LAist is wrapping up a community survey aimed at assessing top priorities and stress points across the city. Angelenos have until March 12 to submit their responses.

Who’s eligible: If you live or work in the city of L.A., we want to hear from you. The survey is open to anyone who’s at least 13 years old.

As L.A. Mayor Karen Bass begins her term, tell us what issues feel most urgent to you.
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Why it matters: LAist’s reporters, producers and editors will use your answers to help make sure that our coverage addresses issues that truly matter to Angelenos. Your input will also help us hold local leaders — including the new mayor and city council — accountable to your top concerns.

What's next: We will share the survey results widely, including with everyone who responds. If you participate, we’ll keep you updated on the results and the reporting that the survey generates.

Go deeper: LA Explained: With A New Mayor In Town, What Powers Does Bass Actually Have?

Most Read
Best of LAist