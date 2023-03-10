Mayor Bass Is Approaching Her 100th Day In Office. Take LAist’s Survey And Help Shape What Comes Next
Topline:
March 22 will mark Karen Bass’ 100th day as mayor of Los Angeles. Ahead of that date, LAist is wrapping up a community survey aimed at assessing top priorities and stress points across the city. Angelenos have until March 12 to submit their responses.
Who’s eligible: If you live or work in the city of L.A., we want to hear from you. The survey is open to anyone who’s at least 13 years old.
Why it matters: LAist’s reporters, producers and editors will use your answers to help make sure that our coverage addresses issues that truly matter to Angelenos. Your input will also help us hold local leaders — including the new mayor and city council — accountable to your top concerns.
What's next: We will share the survey results widely, including with everyone who responds. If you participate, we’ll keep you updated on the results and the reporting that the survey generates.
Go deeper:
LA Explained: With A New Mayor In Town, What Powers Does Bass Actually Have?
-
Ex-Councilmember Martinez Opposed Healthy Streets LA Plan. Candidates To Replace Her Say She Was WrongAt a forum focused on transit issues, no one mentioned the disgraced former councilmember.
-
The candidates include a city council staffer, two community organizers, the head of a housing nonprofit, the head of the San Fernando Valley NAACP, and three people in private business.
-
The new state Legislature is the most diverse ever, but by some measures, it still isn’t fully representative of California. See details in our interactive tool.
-
Newly-elected Kenneth Mejia joins Councilmember Nithya Raman as some of the city’s most visible Asian American progressives.
-
While the mayor is the city’s highest office, there’s a lot they can and can’t do.
-
The council has been through scandals and elections, all within the last six months. New faces are in, and longstanding members are gone. We help you understand who's who and what's next.