Mayor Bass Is Approaching Her 100th Day In Office. Take LAist’s Survey And Help Shape What Comes Next

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

March 22 will mark Karen Bass’ 100th day as mayor of Los Angeles. Ahead of that date, LAist is wrapping up a community survey aimed at assessing top priorities and stress points across the city. Angelenos have until March 12 to submit their responses.

Who’s eligible: If you live or work in the city of L.A., we want to hear from you. The survey is open to anyone who’s at least 13 years old.

As L.A. Mayor Karen Bass begins her term, tell us what issues feel most urgent to you. Take the survey

Why it matters: LAist’s reporters, producers and editors will use your answers to help make sure that our coverage addresses issues that truly matter to Angelenos. Your input will also help us hold local leaders — including the new mayor and city council — accountable to your top concerns.

What's next: We will share the survey results widely, including with everyone who responds. If you participate, we’ll keep you updated on the results and the reporting that the survey generates.