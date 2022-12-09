LA Has A New Mayor. Take LAist’s Survey And Set The Agenda You Want To See

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Our 2022 elections brought historic changes for the city of L.A. Karen Bass became the first woman and second Black mayor elected. And nearly half the city council is new, one of the biggest turnovers in decades.

Now, L.A. faces major headwinds in 2023 — the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to rise, inflation has driven up housing costs and COVID-19 cases are once again surging.

We promised during the election that we would not stop paying attention to your concerns once the ballots were counted. Now we’re asking you to fill out our 5-minute survey and let us know what feels most urgent as Bass takes office. Your responses will help us set the agenda for our reporting in the year ahead, and help us hold the new mayor and city council accountable to your top concerns. We'll also share the survey results widely, including with everyone who responded.

As L.A. Mayor Karen Bass begins her term, tell us what issues feel most urgent to you. Take the survey

The survey will be open for the first 100 days of Bass' administration, which begins Dec. 12. Everyone who responds to our survey will be kept updated on its progress. You can also opt in for a chance to speak directly with one of our reporters.

Your insights will help power local reporting that helps build a better L.A. Please share this survey with your networks too.

If you have a suggestion for a place that we should share it, or would like us to provide a print version of this survey, get in touch at engagement@scpr.org.