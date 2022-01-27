Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger Is Considered A Frontrunner For US Supreme Court

By Camila Thur de Koos and Lita Martinez
Published Jan 26, 2022 5:13 PM
Leondra Kruger, wearing glasses and a dark judge's robe, smiles in her official black and white photo from the California Supreme Court.
Courtesy: Courts.ca.gov
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring this year, giving President Joe Biden the chance to fulfill a campaign promise of appointing the first Black woman to the high court.

Leondra Kruger, a California Supreme Court Justice who was born in Southern California, is considered an early frontrunner for Breyer’s soon-to-be vacant spot. Kruger attended high school in Pasadena before heading to Harvard for her undergraduate studies, according to the California Supreme Court’s website.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley Law School, said he has "no doubts" Kruger would get enough votes to be confirmed, but she may face pushback from more progressive lawmakers.

"Overall, she's been a moderate justice on the California Supreme Court, and at times even conservative on some criminal justice issues," Chemerinsky told LAist. "And I think the question is going to be raised by progressives is whether she's liberal enough to be picked by a Democratic president."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Chemerinsky said Kruger has the "ideal resume" for a Supreme Court nominee. The 45-year-old justice was the editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal. She clerked for former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and worked in the U.S. Solicitor General's office before joining the California Supreme Court in 2014.

Kimberly Robinson, who covers the high court for Bloomberg Law, echoed Chemerinsky's thoughts on Kruger's qualifications.

"She has about a dozen Supreme Court arguments under her belt," Robinson said. "On the California Supreme Court, she's seen as definitely a Democratic nominee, but more of a centrist. I think that's a role that she would slip into Justice Breyer very well."

Breyer has served more than two decades on the nation's highest court. He’s expected to retire after the Supreme Court’s current term comes to a close this summer.

If selected, Kruger would be the youngest justice to take the bench since Clarence Thomas was picked in 1991.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about the news?

Related Stories