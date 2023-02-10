LA City Council Set To Vote To Remove Gender References From Municipal Code
Topline:
The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Friday to remove gender references from the city’s municipal code.
Why it matters: The current code has language that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be masculine, using “he” to describe the mayor and city attorney, for instance. "Such language is inaccurate," wrote Council President Paul Krekorian, who is authoring the motion.
Why now: “The current Mayor and City Attorney, for example, are both women who use she/her pronouns," Krekorian wrote. "The [municipal code] should be amended to reflect the gender diversity of our city leadership.” In November, Karen Bass became the first woman elected mayor in the city’s history.
What’s next: The motion calls for the city attorney to draft an ordinance to remove all references to gender in the city code and use the name of the office or position titles instead.
