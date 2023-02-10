Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Politics

LA City Council Set To Vote To Remove Gender References From Municipal Code

By  Elly Yu
Published Feb 10, 2023 10:38 AM
City Hall against a blue sky from the perspective of someone looking up.
The ordinance would remove references to gender from the L.A. municipal code.
(Ethan Ward
/
LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Friday to remove gender references from the city’s municipal code.

Why it matters: The current code has language that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be masculine, using “he” to describe the mayor and city attorney, for instance. "Such language is inaccurate," wrote Council President Paul Krekorian, who is authoring the motion.

Why now: “The current Mayor and City Attorney, for example, are both women who use she/her pronouns," Krekorian wrote. "The [municipal code] should be amended to reflect the gender diversity of our city leadership.” In November, Karen Bass became the first woman elected mayor in the city’s history.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What’s next: The motion calls for the city attorney to draft an ordinance to remove all references to gender in the city code and use the name of the office or position titles instead.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories