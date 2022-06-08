LA Mayor: What We Know So Far About The Race To Replace Eric Garcetti

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Three candidates withdrew from this race after the ballots were printed: Joe Buscaino, Mike Feuer and Ramit Varma.



About these results We will have early voting tallies shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

These results will be updated periodically. Keep in mind that even after all precincts have been counted, there will still be ballots to count. In some cases, it could be weeks before the official outcome is clear.

Recent polls, including one released this week, showed Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso as leading the pack of candidates to succeed Eric Garcetti as Mayor of Los Angeles.

On election night, Bass' supporters were gathering at the W Hotel in Hollywood, while Caruso's campaign had set up an outdoor event at his flagship property, The Grove in the Fairfax district.

TV crews set up at The Grove, where Rick Caruso is having an election night party. (Jackie Fortier/LAist)

The mayor's race is officially non-partisan, but Caruso has drawn criticism for being a former Republican who supported various conservative causes and candidates who opposed abortion.

Bass is in her sixth term member as a member of Congress, but has said she bypassed another possible term because Los Angeles — and all its problems — called her home. Caruso, who toyed with a run for mayor in 2013, filed to run for the office just before the deadline this year. He has poured more than $30 million of his own wealth into the campaign, which has critics accusing him of potentially buying the election.

L.A. city councilman Kevin de León, who represents a district that includes Boyle Heights and downtown, had hoped to join Antonio Villaraigosa as a Latino mayor of this heavily Latino city, but his campaign never seemed to gain traction. Progressive Gina Viola was a latecomer to the race who said she entered because she was disappointed by Bass' position on various issues, but outside of a relatively small cadre of supporters, she also failed to make much headway during the campaign.

Two other prominent candidates withdrew from the race in the weeks before the election: L.A. city attorney Mike Feuer threw his support behind Bass, while L.A. city councilman Joe Buscaino decided to back Caruso. Feuer and Buscaino remained on the ballot because they withdrew after printing deadlines.



About This Race

Think of L.A.’s mayor as a CEO: they can appoint commissioners and boot city officials.

They also handle the money; mayors must propose a budget and report on how that money is spent to the City Council every year. (The 15-member City Council is basically Los Angeles’ legislature.)

And as the head of the second-largest city in the country, L.A.’s mayor has the ability to lead on social issues at the heart of national conversations. Their power over the budget allows them to carve out funding to pilot new programs that push ideas into the realm of political possibility.

In short, choosing a mayor is kind of a big deal. You can learn more about the position of L.A. mayor in our voter guide.

What's At Stake?

L.A.’s next mayor will inherit a city facing significant challenges. Among them:

The Candidates

Note: You'll see 12 names on the ballot to be the next Los Angeles mayor on the June 7 primary ballot. Three — Mike Feuer, Joe Buscaino and Ramit Varma — have already dropped out. Two others — John "Jsamuel" Jackson and Andrew Kim — did not respond to our requests for information and have filed no campaign finance information with the city.



Your Guide

