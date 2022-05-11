What does a U.S. Representative for California do?
These lawmakers represent individual districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, shaping and passing laws that govern the country.
A civics refresher: The House is one of two chambers of Congress, the other being the Senate. The House and Senate both draft, debate and pass bills that ultimately need approval from both chambers and a president’s signature to become law. The House has to initiate any bills that have to do with taxation, although the Senate can propose changes.
The House has a total of 435 representatives, each of whom represents a district. District lines are drawn so that each represents roughly the same number of people — 700,000 on average. Since California has the highest population in the country, it has 52 representatives, more than any other state.
There are 17 districts covering L.A. County alone, each with its own representative. (We had 18 until this year; after the 2020 Census count found that the state population had shrunk, the L.A. area lost one representative.) You can double check your district and your representative here.
Your district may be different from what it was in the last election, thanks to our once-a-decade redistricting process. In 2021, an independent commission redrew the maps for the state’s districts in accordance with the latest Census numbers, and those maps determine which seat you’re voting for on your ballot this year.
When voting, you’re not just thinking about who you want your representative to be, but how they would contribute to the overall makeup and political direction of the House of Representatives. The House’s ability to pass laws, cooperate with the president, or get anything done in general depends a lot on what those divisions look like — if there’s a Republican or Democratic majority, how large that majority is, and the ratio between moderates and those with farther right or farther left views. And often, bills are passed — or rejected — strictly along party lines.
In Southern California, a handful of districts have become competitive. Orange County has historically elected primarily Republican representatives, but four districts flipped to elect Democrats during the 2018 elections. Two flipped back to Republicans in 2020.
Meanwhile, L.A. County has largely elected Democrats — currently, 15 of 18 congressional seats are held by Democrats (two of the Republican-led districts are also largely made up of other counties).
Representatives are elected to two-year terms without term limits, so they’re on your ballot a lot. Many have been reelected time and time again — for instance, Rep. Maxine Waters of District 43 (which includes Inglewood, Hawthorne and Torrance) has been in her seat since 1990.
The June 7 vote is a primary vote. That means the two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of their party, will continue on to the general election in November, and the person who wins the most votes in November is the one elected to office.
You may recognize their work from…
In recent years, the House has:
- Passed $5.7 trillion worth of spending bills to provide financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of stimulus checks, funds for hospitals and education, unemployment benefits, testing and vaccine distribution, and more.
- Passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to fund roads, rail, public transit, water, internet access and more.
- Impeached President Trump — twice. The House first voted in favor of impeachment in December 2019 following allegations that Trump had solicited help from the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election to support his reelection bid. It voted again to impeach Trump in 2021, accusing him of inciting the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate acquitted Trump of all charges in both cases.
What’s on the agenda for the next term?
Along with the Senate, the House has to find solutions or relief measures for the big problems facing the country right now: inflation, high gas prices, the continued threat of climate change, fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the possibility of new COVID-19 surges and variants. Congress also has to figure out how to solve long-standing issues that have faced legislative impasses, like immigration reform, student debt relief, and paid family leave.
More reading
Represent (ProPublica): You can use this tool to look up any legislator and see what they’ve done in Congress, from how they voted on bills to statements they’ve made on national issues.
The Candidates
-
This is a top-two primary, meaning the two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of party, will advance to the runoff election in November.
Here are all the candidates running for 17 congressional seats in L.A. County. We’ve listed each candidate’s title, party affiliation, campaign website, and campaign finance where information was available. For sitting members of Congress, we’ve also included links to their voting records. The top two candidates in each district, regardless of party, will compete in the runoff election in November.
Two races in L.A. County are considered highly competitive: District 27 and District 42.
District 23
Blanca A. Gómez, City of Victorville Councilwoman (Democratic)
Campaign website: none found
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Derek Marshall, Community Organizer (Democratic)
Campaign website: derekmarshallca.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Jay Obernolte, Congressman/Businessowner (Republican)
Campaign website: electjay.com
Congressional website: obernolte.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Obernolte’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
District 26
Julia Brownley, Congresswoman (Democratic)
Campaign website: juliabrownley.com
Congressional website: juliabrownley.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Brownley’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
Dave Goodman, Businessman (No Party Preference)
Campaign website: davegoodmanforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Matt Jacobs, Federal Prosecutor/Father (Republican)
Campaign website: mattjacobsforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Fadde Mikhail, Professional Sports Agent (Republican)
Campaign website: faddemikhail.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Paul Nathan Taylor, Father/Businessman/Consultant (Republican)
Campaign website: paultaylorforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
District 27
From CalMatters’ 2022 Voter Guide:
Hot race / Leans Democratic
The District
It includes a little bit of San Fernando Valley to the south, a big chunk of Antelope Valley to the north, but the heart of this district is Santa Clarita. This is a historically conservative valley, populated by the “white flight” out of Los Angeles proper in the 1970s. Few places locally are as emblematic of the suburban shift away from the Republican Party during the Trump years as this part of northern Los Angeles County.
Voter registration: 41.3% Democratic, 29.6% Republican, 21.8% no party preference
The Scoop
From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging back and forth since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.
The big question that Democrats now face is who they trust most to take on Garcia during what promises to be a tough election year. Christy Smith is a known quantity with legislative experience. A relatively moderate former member of the Assembly, she ran in the special election to fill the seat after Katie Hill resigned in 2019. She also ran during the regularly scheduled election. She lost both times.
While most of the state’s Democratic establishment is rallying behind her for another go, some are considering their alternatives. One candidate who has drawn considerable money and attention is Quaye Quartey. Like Garcia, he’s the son of immigrants, a Navy vet and a person of color. He’s also new to politics, which he counts as a plus. He says he was inspired to run after the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mike Garcia, Congressman/Father
Campaign website: electmikegarcia.com
Congressional website: mikegarcia.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Garcia’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
Ruth Luevanos, Teacher
Campaign website: ruth4congress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Luevanos’ policy priorities, experience and campaign finance on Voter’s Edge
Mark Pierce, Federal Employees’ Trainer
Campaign website: markpierceforcongress.blogspot.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Pierce’s policy priorities, experience and campaign finance on Voter’s Edge
Quaye Quartey, Small Business Owner
Campaign website: quarteyforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
David Rudnick, Business Owner
Campaign website: rudnickforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Christy Smith, California Environmental Councilmember
Campaign website: christyforcongress.org
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
District 28
Dorothy Caronna (Democrat)
Campaign website: dorothycaronnaforcongress.com
Judy Chu, United States Representative (Democrat)
Campaign website: judychu.org
Congressional website: chu.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Chu’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
Giuliano "Gio" Depaolis (No Party Preference)
Campaign website: gioforca28.blogspot.com
Wes Hallman, Nonprofit VP/Father (Republican)
Campaign website: weshallmanforcongress.org
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
District 29
Tony Cárdenas, U.S. Representative (Democratic)
Campaign website: tonycardenasforcongress.com
Congressional website: cardenas.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Cardenas’ congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
Margarita Maria Carranza, Retired Administrator (Republican)
Campaign website: margiecarranza.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Angélica María Dueñas, Mother/Community Organizer (Democratic)
Campaign website: angelica4congress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Dueñas’ policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge
Rudy Melendez, Laborer/Artist (Republican)
Campaign website: rudymelendez.com
Andy Miranda, Actor (Republican)
Campaign website: http://wethe29th.com
District 30
Sal Genovese, Community Services Director (Democratic)
Campaign website: salgenoveseforcongress.com
Patrick Lee Gipson, Deputy Sheriff/Instructor (Republican)
Campaign website: patrickleegipsonforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Ronda Kennedy, Civil Rights Attorney (Republican)
Campaign website: rondakennedy.com
William "Gunner" Meurer (Green)
Campaign website: gunner4congress.org
Johnny J. Nalbandian, Food Industry Businessman (Republican)
Campaign website: votejohnny.us
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
G. "Maebe A. Girl" Pudlo, Silver Lake Neighborhood Councilwoman (Democratic)
Campaign website: maebeagirlforcongress.org
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Tony Rodriguez, Construction Recruiter (American Independent)
Campaign website: tony4america.us/
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Rodriguez’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge
Adam B. Schiff, United States Representative (Democratic)
Campaign website: adamschiff.com
Congressional website: schiff.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Schiff’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
Paloma Zuniga (Republican)
Campaign website: palomaforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
District 31
Rocco Anthony De Luca, Construction Project Manager (Democratic)
Campaign website: roccofor31st.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Daniel Bocic Martinez, Attorney/Entrepreneur/Educator (Republican)
Campaign website: danmartinez4congress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Martinez’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge
Grace F. Napolitano, U.S. Representative (Democratic)
Campaign website: napolitanoforcongress.com
Congressional website: napolitano.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Napolitano’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
District 32
Shervin Aazami, Non-Profit Legislative Director (Democratic)
Campaign website: shervin4congress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Aazami’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge
Jason Potell, Consultant/Community Organizer (Democratic)
Campaign website: potellforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Raji Rab, Aviator/Educator/Entrepreneur (Democratic)
Campaign website: rabforcongress.com
Aarika Samone Rhodes (Democratic)
Campaign website: aarikaforcongress.com
Brad Sherman, Member, United States Congress (Democratic)
Campaign website: bradsherman.com
Congressional website: sherman.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Sherman’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
Melissa Toomim (Republican)
Campaign website: toomim4congress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Lucie Lapointe Volotzky, Mother/Business Owner (Republican)
Campaign website: voteforlucie.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Volotzky’s policy priorities and experience at Voter’s Edge
District 34
Jimmy Gomez, Congressmember (Democratic)
Campaign website: jimmygomezforcongress.com
Congressional website: gomez.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Gomez’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
David Kim, Immigration Attorney (Democratic)
Campaign website: davidkimforca.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Kim’s policy priorities and experience at Voter’s Edge
Clifton Rio Torrado VonBuck, Small Business Owner (Republican)
Campaign website: none found
District 35
Rafael Carcamo, Physician/Educator/Businessman (Republican)
Campaign website: drrafaelforcongress.com
Mike Cargile, Independent Businessman (Republican)
Campaign website: cargileforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Cargile’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge
Bob Erbst, Educator/Parent (Republican)
Campaign website: erbstforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Lloyd A. Stevens, Systems Analyst (Democratic)
Campaign website: none found
Norma J. Torres, Member of Congress (Democratic)
Campaign website: normatorres.com
Congressional website: torres.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Torres’ congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
District 36
Joe E. Collins, III, Retired Navy Sailor (Republican)
Campaign website: joeecollins3.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Derrick R. Gates, Pastor (Republican)
Campaign website: officialderrickgates.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Ariana Hakami, Financial Advisor (Republican)
Campaign website: none found
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Matthew Vincent Jesuele (No Party Preference)
Campaign website: none found
Colin Kilpatrick Obrien, Writer (Democratic)
Campaign website: none found
Ted W. Lieu, Congressman (Democratic)
Congressional website: lieu.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Claire Ragge, Small Business Owner (Republican)
Campaign website: claireraggeforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Steve Williams, Real Estate Broker (No Party Preference)
Campaign website: steve4congress.org
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Read more about Williams’ policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge
District 37
Chris Champion, Business Owner (Republican)
Campaign website: none found
Baltazar "Bong" Fedalizo, Private Equity Investor (Republican)
Campaign website: baltazarfedalizo.com
Sydney Kamlager, CA State Senator (Democratic)
Campaign website: sydneykamlager.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Daniel W. Lee, Mayor of Culver City (Democratic)
Campaign website: danielwaynelee.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Sandra Mendoza, Commissioner (Democratic)
Campaign website: none found
Read more about Mendoza’s policy priorities and experience at Voter’s Edge
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Jan C. Perry, Community Investment Executive (Democratic)
Campaign website: janperry.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Michael Shure, Journalist (Democratic)
Campaign website: shureforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
District 38
Eric J. Ching (Republican)
Campaign website: ericchingforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Linda T. Sánchez, Mom/Congresswoman (Democratic)
Campaign website: voteforlinda.com
Congressional website: lindasanchez.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Sanchez’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
John Sarega (Republican)
Campaign website: none found
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
More reading about this race:
- Elections 2022: Get to know Rep. Linda Sánchez, two more candidates in 38th District race (OC Register)
District 42
From CalMatters’ 2022 Voter Guide:
Hot Race / Safe Democratic
The District
Including all of Long Beach and Signal Hill, the district then shoots north, wending its way through southeast Los Angeles County all the way to the City of Commerce. Wrapped within its borders are some of the state’s densest Latino-majority neighborhoods.
Voter registration: 54.7% Democratic, 16.3% Republican, 22.2% no party preference
The Scoop
Two long-serving members of Congress — Alan Lowenthal of Long Beach and Lucille Roybal-Allard of Commerce — were drawn into this district, but both announced that this term would be their last. This being one of the safer Democratic seats in the state, eight candidates, six of them Democrats, threw their hats into this very crowded ring.
Pity the easily confused voter: The two most prominent contenders are both 44-year-old elected officials named Garcia. Robert Garcia is the mayor of Long Beach and has been one of the state party’s most celebrated up-and-comers for years. In 2019, it was Garcia, the city’s first Latino and first openly gay mayor, who got to play host to the state Democratic Party convention. The next year, he spoke at the national one. His stewardship of the city’s public health response to a pandemic that killed both his mother and stepfather earned him praise.
Running against him is Assemblymember Cristina Garcia. One of the Legislature’s more progressive members, she represents the inland, less affluent part of the district and made gender equity her calling card with bills to cut taxes on tampons and other menstrual products and to ban large toy stores from dividing their products by gender. In contrast to the mayor’s vaunted status among Democratic leaders, she’s also a bit of an outsider within her own party. That’s partly because her environmental justice advocacy work has put her at odds with the influential trades unions. But it’s also because Garcia, one of the Capitol’s most vocal champions of the #MeToo movement, was found in 2018 to have violated the Legislature’s sexual harrassment policy.
Because just the top two candidates can proceed to November, there may only be room for one Garcia on the general election ballot. With so many candidates running, and only a single Republican, there may only be room for one Democrat.
Joaquín Beltrán (Democratic)
Campaign website: joaquinbeltran.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
John Briscoe, Governing Board Member, Ocean View School District of Orange County (Republican)
Campaign website: johnbriscoe.us/
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Julio Cesar Flores, Education Administrator/Entrepreneur (Green)
Campaign website: juliocesar4congress.com
Cristina Garcia, Assemblymember/Math Teacher (Democratic)
Campaign website: cristina4congress.com
See Garcia’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Robert Garcia, Mayor of Long Beach (Democratic)
Campaign website: robertgarcia.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
J. Nicole Lopez, Non-Profit Organization Employee (Democratic)
Campaign website: nicolelopezforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Peter Mathews, Professor, American Government (Democratic)
Campaign website: petermathewsforcongress.org
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
William Moses Summerville, Pastor/Hospice Chaplain (Democratic)
Campaign website: summervilleforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
More resources
District 43
Jean M. Monestime, Laborer (Democratic)
Campaign website: none found
Omar Navarro, Small Business Owner (Republican)
Campaign website: Facebook page
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Allison Pratt, Youth Advocate/Mother (Republican)
Campaign website: allisonpratt4congress.org
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Maxine Waters, United States Congresswoman (Democratic)
Congressional website: waters.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Waters’ congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
District 44
Nanette Diaz Barragán, United States Congressmember (Democratic)
Congressional website: barragan.house.gov
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Barragán’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
Morris Falls Griffin, Maintenance Technician (Democratic)
Campaign website: mgriffinforcongress.com
Paul Jones, Minister (Republican)
Campaign website: pauljonesforcongress2022.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
District 45
Jay F. Chen, Lieutenant Commander/Businessman (Democratic)
Website: chenforcongress.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Long K. Pham, Businessman/Nuclear Engineer (Republican)
Website: none found
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
Michelle Steel, U.S. Representative (Republican)
Website: michellesteelca.com
Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission
See Steel’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool
More resources
- Elections 2022: Meet Michelle Steel, two more candidates in 45th District race (OC Register)
- Charges of racism and red-baiting in race for congressional seat created to elevate Asian Americans (LA Times)