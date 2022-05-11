Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

What does a U.S. Representative for California do?

These lawmakers represent individual districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, shaping and passing laws that govern the country.

A civics refresher: The House is one of two chambers of Congress, the other being the Senate. The House and Senate both draft, debate and pass bills that ultimately need approval from both chambers and a president’s signature to become law. The House has to initiate any bills that have to do with taxation, although the Senate can propose changes.

The House has a total of 435 representatives, each of whom represents a district. District lines are drawn so that each represents roughly the same number of people — 700,000 on average. Since California has the highest population in the country, it has 52 representatives, more than any other state.

There are 17 districts covering L.A. County alone, each with its own representative. (We had 18 until this year; after the 2020 Census count found that the state population had shrunk, the L.A. area lost one representative .) You can double check your district and your representative here .

Your district may be different from what it was in the last election, thanks to our once-a-decade redistricting process . In 2021, an independent commission redrew the maps for the state’s districts in accordance with the latest Census numbers, and those maps determine which seat you’re voting for on your ballot this year.

When voting, you’re not just thinking about who you want your representative to be, but how they would contribute to the overall makeup and political direction of the House of Representatives. The House’s ability to pass laws, cooperate with the president, or get anything done in general depends a lot on what those divisions look like — if there’s a Republican or Democratic majority, how large that majority is, and the ratio between moderates and those with farther right or farther left views. And often, bills are passed — or rejected — strictly along party lines.

In Southern California, a handful of districts have become competitive. Orange County has historically elected primarily Republican representatives, but four districts flipped to elect Democrats during the 2018 elections. Two flipped back to Republicans in 2020.

Meanwhile, L.A. County has largely elected Democrats — currently, 15 of 18 congressional seats are held by Democrats (two of the Republican-led districts are also largely made up of other counties).

Representatives are elected to two-year terms without term limits, so they’re on your ballot a lot. Many have been reelected time and time again — for instance, Rep. Maxine Waters of District 43 (which includes Inglewood, Hawthorne and Torrance) has been in her seat since 1990.

The June 7 vote is a primary vote. That means the two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of their party, will continue on to the general election in November, and the person who wins the most votes in November is the one elected to office.



You may recognize their work from…

In recent years, the House has:



Passed $5.7 trillion worth of spending bills to provide financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of stimulus checks, funds for hospitals and education, unemployment benefits, testing and vaccine distribution, and more.

Passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to fund roads, rail, public transit, water, internet access and more.

to fund roads, rail, public transit, water, internet access and more. Impeached President Trump — twice. The House first voted in favor of impeachment in December 2019 following allegations that Trump had solicited help from the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election to support his reelection bid. It voted again to impeach Trump in 2021 , accusing him of inciting the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate acquitted Trump of all charges in both cases.

What’s on the agenda for the next term?

Along with the Senate, the House has to find solutions or relief measures for the big problems facing the country right now: inflation, high gas prices, the continued threat of climate change, fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the possibility of new COVID-19 surges and variants. Congress also has to figure out how to solve long-standing issues that have faced legislative impasses, like immigration reform, student debt relief, and paid family leave.



More reading

Represent (ProPublica) : You can use this tool to look up any legislator and see what they’ve done in Congress, from how they voted on bills to statements they’ve made on national issues.

The Candidates

How State And Federal Primaries Work This is a top-two primary, meaning the two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of party, will advance to the runoff election in November.

Here are all the candidates running for 17 congressional seats in L.A. County. We’ve listed each candidate’s title, party affiliation, campaign website, and campaign finance where information was available. For sitting members of Congress, we’ve also included links to their voting records. The top two candidates in each district, regardless of party, will compete in the runoff election in November.

Two races in L.A. County are considered highly competitive: District 27 and District 42.

District 23

Blanca A. Gómez, City of Victorville Councilwoman (Democratic)

Campaign website: none found

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Derek Marshall, Community Organizer (Democratic)

Campaign website: derekmarshallca.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Jay Obernolte, Congressman/Businessowner (Republican)

Campaign website: electjay.com

Congressional website: obernolte.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Obernolte’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

District 26

Julia Brownley, Congresswoman (Democratic)

Campaign website: juliabrownley.com

Congressional website: juliabrownley.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Brownley’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

Dave Goodman, Businessman (No Party Preference)

Campaign website: davegoodmanforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Matt Jacobs, Federal Prosecutor/Father (Republican)

Campaign website: mattjacobsforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Fadde Mikhail, Professional Sports Agent (Republican)

Campaign website: faddemikhail.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Paul Nathan Taylor, Father/Businessman/Consultant (Republican)

Campaign website: paultaylorforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 27

From CalMatters’ 2022 Voter Guide :

Hot race / Leans Democratic

The District

It includes a little bit of San Fernando Valley to the south, a big chunk of Antelope Valley to the north, but the heart of this district is Santa Clarita. This is a historically conservative valley, populated by the “white flight” out of Los Angeles proper in the 1970s. Few places locally are as emblematic of the suburban shift away from the Republican Party during the Trump years as this part of northern Los Angeles County.

Voter registration: 41.3% Democratic, 29.6% Republican, 21.8% no party preference

The Scoop

From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging back and forth since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.

The big question that Democrats now face is who they trust most to take on Garcia during what promises to be a tough election year. Christy Smith is a known quantity with legislative experience. A relatively moderate former member of the Assembly, she ran in the special election to fill the seat after Katie Hill resigned in 2019. She also ran during the regularly scheduled election. She lost both times.

While most of the state’s Democratic establishment is rallying behind her for another go, some are considering their alternatives. One candidate who has drawn considerable money and attention is Quaye Quartey. Like Garcia, he’s the son of immigrants, a Navy vet and a person of color. He’s also new to politics, which he counts as a plus. He says he was inspired to run after the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mike Garcia, Congressman/Father

Campaign website: electmikegarcia.com

Congressional website: mikegarcia.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Garcia’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

Ruth Luevanos, Teacher

Campaign website: ruth4congress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Luevanos’ policy priorities, experience and campaign finance on Voter’s Edge

Mark Pierce, Federal Employees’ Trainer

Campaign website: markpierceforcongress.blogspot.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Pierce’s policy priorities, experience and campaign finance on Voter’s Edge

Quaye Quartey, Small Business Owner

Campaign website: quarteyforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

David Rudnick, Business Owner

Campaign website: rudnickforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Christy Smith, California Environmental Councilmember

Campaign website: christyforcongress.org

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 28

Dorothy Caronna (Democrat)

Campaign website: dorothycaronnaforcongress.com

Judy Chu, United States Representative (Democrat)

Campaign website: judychu.org

Congressional website: chu.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Chu’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

Giuliano "Gio" Depaolis (No Party Preference)

Campaign website: gioforca28.blogspot.com

Wes Hallman, Nonprofit VP/Father (Republican)

Campaign website: weshallmanforcongress.org

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 29

Tony Cárdenas, U.S. Representative (Democratic)

Campaign website: tonycardenasforcongress.com

Congressional website: cardenas.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Cardenas’ congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

Margarita Maria Carranza, Retired Administrator (Republican)

Campaign website: margiecarranza.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commissio n

Angélica María Dueñas, Mother/Community Organizer (Democratic)

Campaign website: angelica4congress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Dueñas’ policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge

Rudy Melendez, Laborer/Artist (Republican)

Campaign website: rudymelendez.com

Andy Miranda, Actor (Republican)

Campaign website: http://wethe29th.com

District 30

Sal Genovese, Community Services Director (Democratic)

Campaign website: salgenoveseforcongress.com

Patrick Lee Gipson, Deputy Sheriff/Instructor (Republican)

Campaign website: patrickleegipsonforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Ronda Kennedy, Civil Rights Attorney (Republican)

Campaign website: rondakennedy.com

William "Gunner" Meurer (Green)

Campaign website: gunner4congress.org

Johnny J. Nalbandian, Food Industry Businessman (Republican)

Campaign website: votejohnny.us

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

G. "Maebe A. Girl" Pudlo, Silver Lake Neighborhood Councilwoman (Democratic)

Campaign website: maebeagirlforcongress.org

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Tony Rodriguez, Construction Recruiter (American Independent)

Campaign website: tony4america.us/

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Rodriguez’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge

Adam B. Schiff, United States Representative (Democratic)

Campaign website: adamschiff.com

Congressional website: schiff.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Schiff’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

Paloma Zuniga (Republican)

Campaign website: palomaforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 31

Rocco Anthony De Luca, Construction Project Manager (Democratic)

Campaign website: roccofor31st.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Daniel Bocic Martinez, Attorney/Entrepreneur/Educator (Republican)

Campaign website: danmartinez4congress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Martinez’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge

Grace F. Napolitano, U.S. Representative (Democratic)

Campaign website: napolitanoforcongress.com

Congressional website: napolitano.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Napolitano’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

District 32

Shervin Aazami, Non-Profit Legislative Director (Democratic)

Campaign website: shervin4congress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Aazami’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge

Jason Potell, Consultant/Community Organizer (Democratic)

Campaign website: potellforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Raji Rab, Aviator/Educator/Entrepreneur (Democratic)

Campaign website: rabforcongress.com

Aarika Samone Rhodes (Democratic)

Campaign website: aarikaforcongress.com

Brad Sherman, Member, United States Congress (Democratic)

Campaign website: bradsherman.com

Congressional website: sherman.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Sherman’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

Melissa Toomim (Republican)

Campaign website: toomim4congress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Lucie Lapointe Volotzky, Mother/Business Owner (Republican)

Campaign website: voteforlucie.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Volotzky’s policy priorities and experience at Voter’s Edge

District 34

Jimmy Gomez, Congressmember (Democratic)

Campaign website: jimmygomezforcongress.com

Congressional website: gomez.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Gomez’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

David Kim, Immigration Attorney (Democratic)

Campaign website: davidkimforca.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Kim’s policy priorities and experience at Voter’s Edge

Clifton Rio Torrado VonBuck, Small Business Owner (Republican)

Campaign website: none found

District 35

Rafael Carcamo, Physician/Educator/Businessman (Republican)

Campaign website: drrafaelforcongress.com

Mike Cargile, Independent Businessman (Republican)

Campaign website: cargileforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Cargile’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge

Bob Erbst, Educator/Parent (Republican)

Campaign website: erbstforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Lloyd A. Stevens, Systems Analyst (Democratic)

Campaign website: none found

Norma J. Torres, Member of Congress (Democratic)

Campaign website: normatorres.com

Congressional website: torres.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Torres’ congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

District 36

Joe E. Collins, III, Retired Navy Sailor (Republican)

Campaign website: joeecollins3.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Derrick R. Gates, Pastor (Republican)

Campaign website: officialderrickgates.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Ariana Hakami, Financial Advisor (Republican)

Campaign website: none found

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Matthew Vincent Jesuele (No Party Preference)

Campaign website: none found

Colin Kilpatrick Obrien, Writer (Democratic)

Campaign website: none found

Ted W. Lieu, Congressman (Democratic)

Congressional website: lieu.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Claire Ragge, Small Business Owner (Republican)

Campaign website: claireraggeforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Steve Williams, Real Estate Broker (No Party Preference)

Campaign website: steve4congress.org

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Read more about Williams’ policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge

District 37

Chris Champion, Business Owner (Republican)

Campaign website: none found

Baltazar "Bong" Fedalizo, Private Equity Investor (Republican)

Campaign website: baltazarfedalizo.com

Sydney Kamlager, CA State Senator (Democratic)

Campaign website: sydneykamlager.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Daniel W. Lee, Mayor of Culver City (Democratic)

Campaign website: danielwaynelee.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Sandra Mendoza, Commissioner (Democratic)

Campaign website: none found

Read more about Mendoza’s policy priorities and experience at Voter’s Edge

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Jan C. Perry, Community Investment Executive (Democratic)

Campaign website: janperry.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Michael Shure, Journalist (Democratic)

Campaign website: shureforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 38

Eric J. Ching (Republican)

Campaign website: ericchingforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Linda T. Sánchez, Mom/Congresswoman (Democratic)

Campaign website: voteforlinda.com

Congressional website: lindasanchez.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Sanchez’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

John Sarega (Republican)

Campaign website: none found

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 42

From CalMatters’ 2022 Voter Guide :

Hot Race / Safe Democratic

The District

Including all of Long Beach and Signal Hill, the district then shoots north, wending its way through southeast Los Angeles County all the way to the City of Commerce. Wrapped within its borders are some of the state’s densest Latino-majority neighborhoods.

Voter registration: 54.7% Democratic, 16.3% Republican, 22.2% no party preference

The Scoop

Two long-serving members of Congress — Alan Lowenthal of Long Beach and Lucille Roybal-Allard of Commerce — were drawn into this district, but both announced that this term would be their last. This being one of the safer Democratic seats in the state, eight candidates, six of them Democrats, threw their hats into this very crowded ring.

Pity the easily confused voter: The two most prominent contenders are both 44-year-old elected officials named Garcia. Robert Garcia is the mayor of Long Beach and has been one of the state party’s most celebrated up-and-comers for years. In 2019, it was Garcia, the city’s first Latino and first openly gay mayor, who got to play host to the state Democratic Party convention. The next year, he spoke at the national one. His stewardship of the city’s public health response to a pandemic that killed both his mother and stepfather earned him praise.

Running against him is Assemblymember Cristina Garcia. One of the Legislature’s more progressive members, she represents the inland, less affluent part of the district and made gender equity her calling card with bills to cut taxes on tampons and other menstrual products and to ban large toy stores from dividing their products by gender. In contrast to the mayor’s vaunted status among Democratic leaders, she’s also a bit of an outsider within her own party. That’s partly because her environmental justice advocacy work has put her at odds with the influential trades unions. But it’s also because Garcia, one of the Capitol’s most vocal champions of the #MeToo movement, was found in 2018 to have violated the Legislature’s sexual harrassment policy.

Because just the top two candidates can proceed to November, there may only be room for one Garcia on the general election ballot. With so many candidates running, and only a single Republican, there may only be room for one Democrat.

Joaquín Beltrán (Democratic)

Campaign website: joaquinbeltran.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

John Briscoe, Governing Board Member, Ocean View School District of Orange County (Republican)

Campaign website: johnbriscoe.us/

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Julio Cesar Flores, Education Administrator/Entrepreneur (Green)

Campaign website: juliocesar4congress.com

Cristina Garcia, Assemblymember/Math Teacher (Democratic)

Campaign website: cristina4congress.com

See Garcia’s policy priorities and experience on Voter’s Edge

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Robert Garcia, Mayor of Long Beach (Democratic)

Campaign website: robertgarcia.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

J. Nicole Lopez, Non-Profit Organization Employee (Democratic)

Campaign website: nicolelopezforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Peter Mathews, Professor, American Government (Democratic)

Campaign website: petermathewsforcongress.org

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

William Moses Summerville, Pastor/Hospice Chaplain (Democratic)

Campaign website: summervilleforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 43

Jean M. Monestime, Laborer (Democratic)

Campaign website: none found

Omar Navarro, Small Business Owner (Republican)

Campaign website: Facebook page

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Allison Pratt, Youth Advocate/Mother (Republican)

Campaign website: allisonpratt4congress.org

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Maxine Waters, United States Congresswoman (Democratic)

Congressional website: waters.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Waters’ congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

District 44

Nanette Diaz Barragán, United States Congressmember (Democratic)

Congressional website: barragan.house.gov

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Barragán’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

Morris Falls Griffin, Maintenance Technician (Democratic)

Campaign website: mgriffinforcongress.com

Paul Jones, Minister (Republican)

Campaign website: pauljonesforcongress2022.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

District 45

Jay F. Chen, Lieutenant Commander/Businessman (Democratic)

Website: chenforcongress.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Long K. Pham, Businessman/Nuclear Engineer (Republican)

Website: none found

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

Michelle Steel, U.S. Representative (Republican)

Website: michellesteelca.com

Campaign finance: See all campaign contributions via the Federal Elections Commission

See Steel’s congressional voting record via ProPublica’s Represent tool

