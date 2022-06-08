The Race For The 45th District: What We Know So Far

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

About these results We will have early voting tallies shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

These results will be updated periodically. Keep in mind that even after all precincts have been counted, there will still be ballots to count. In some cases, it could be weeks before the official outcome is clear.

While there are four candidates on the ballot for the 45th Congressional District, Michelle Steel, a Republican incumbent from another Orange County district, and Jay Chen, who has served in local office and run for Congress before, are expected to take the two top spots in today's primary. If predictions hold true, that would set the stage for a face-off in November’s general election. (Other candidates are Republican Long Pham and independent Hilaire Fuji Shioura.)

It’s one of several toss-up races in California being closely-monitored nationally, as Democrats try to hold on to their slim majority in the House.

On election night, Chen's supporters gathered in the city of Orange, while Steel's backers were watching the results in Buena Park. Steel, however, chose to remain in Washington, D.C., because Congress is in session.

The competition between the front-runners has, for the most part, played out predictably. Like candidates in every other race, Chen and Steel each identify inflation and gas prices as top concerns. They are split on the pressing election issue of abortion rights, with Chen in favor and Steel calling for restrictions.

Both have racked up a raft of endorsements. Steel, 66, is backed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and the sheriffs of Los Angeles and Orange counties, Alex Villanueva and Don Barnes. Chen, 44, has support from House Democrats Ted Lieu and Judy Chu and state Attorney General Rob Bonta. Fundraising records for the period ending May 18 show that Steel had raised $4.1 million — nearly $1.8 million more than Chen.



The new Congress member for the 45th District will represent one of the most racially-diverse and competitive districts in the country.

As a House Representative, they can offer bills and serve on committees to influence policy and laws. They also respond to constituents' concerns and are allowed to direct federal funds to projects back home.

This person will also lead a district, mostly located in north Orange County, during a time of political change. While Orange County has long served as a hub of conservatism, the last decade has seen more voters turning to the Democratic party. Indeed, voter registration in the 45th slightly favors the Democrats.

Aside from picking the best person to represent them on the national stage, voters in the 45th will also help determine whether House Democrats can fend off a challenge from Republicans and hold onto their slight majority.



