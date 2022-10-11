The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with 5 stories about LA, written to be read in 3 minutes.

While California has made it very easy to vote by mail, voting in person at a vote center, also known as a polling station or polling site, remains an option. At vote centers, you'll be able to get help in multiple languages, use accessible voting machines, register to vote, make changes to your voter registration, and more.

Find an L.A. County vote center near you

Find an Orange County vote center near you

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in person, guided by your questions. We'll be updating this FAQ as we answer more, so check back often.

If you have a question that’s not being addressed, ask us! You can submit your question by using the form at the bottom and the Voter Game Plan team will do our best to get you an answer.



When does in-person voting begin?

L.A. County in-person voting begins on Oct. 10 at the registrar’s office in Norwalk (12400 Imperial Highway, Room 3201, Norwalk, CA 90650). In-person voting begins at all other L.A. County polling sites on Oct. 29.

Orange County in-person voting also begins on Oct. 10 at the registrar’s office in Santa Ana (1300 South Grand Avenue, Building C, Santa Ana, CA 92705). In-person voting begins at all other Orange County polling sites on Oct. 29.



Where do I go?

If you live in L.A. or Orange counties, or any other Voter’s Choice Act county, you can vote in person at any polling place or vote center in your county.

You cannot vote in person in a county other than the one in which you are registered to vote.

Find an L.A. County vote center near you

Find an Orange County vote center near you

What COVID measures are in place?

You can access L.A. County’s “Safe Election Plan” here . Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged. Gloves, masks and hand sanitizer will be available to you. Booths, machines and surfaces will be sanitized frequently. They also share some time-saving tips to limit how long you’re in there, such as bringing your sample ballot with you to speed up your check-in.

What about accessible voting?

Vote centers offer accessible voting machines with adjustable angles, ballot-marking devices, step-by-step assistance and more.

Curbside voting is available at any voting center. Outside of the voting center, there will be a sign with a phone number to call an election worker onsite. They will bring a ballot to your vehicle and provide any other step-by-step assistance as needed.

Voters who are blind may have access to an audio ballot and controller pad. Voters who have difficulty reading the ballot can adjust text size and screen contrast while voting.

Worker assistance is available at all voting locations.

Learn more about accessible voting in L.A. County and Orange County.



What is a provisional ballot?

A provisional ballot is a ballot you cast when additional information about you needs to be verified before your vote can be counted. This most often comes up when you do same-day voter registration or there is an error with your voter registration.

Provisional ballots are placed in pink envelopes, secured for processing, and then counted after election officials have confirmed your voter information.

Provisional ballots have been used in California since 1984. According to the California Secretary of State, on average, 85% to 90% of provisional ballots were valid and counted in prior elections.

Learn more about provisional voting in L.A. County.

Who do I contact if I still have voter registration questions?

Call The California Secretary of State voting hotline at (800) 345-VOTE, or contact them via email: elections@sos.ca.gov.

You can also contact your local county elections office.

What questions do you have about the Nov. 8 general election? Whether it's about how to register to vote or making sense of a candidate's platform, we're here to help you get ballot ready. Ask a Question