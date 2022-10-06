Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Check Your Mailbox: LA County Begins Mailing Ballots

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Oct 6, 2022 4:04 PM
A ballot is being dropped in the slot at an official County of Los Angeles ballot drop box. Only the voter's hands are visible.
A voter drops their ballot at an official L.A. County ballot drop box for the November 3, 2020 election.
(Libby Denkmann)
Topline:

The Los Angeles County Registrar is mailing ballots to voters for the 2022 General Election starting today, Oct. 6, according to an email from the registrar.

When will my ballot arrive? The registrar sends out ballots in batches, so yours could arrive as soon as a few days from now or after Oct. 15. (That’s the deadline officials have to get ballots to all registered voters this election period under state law.) If you register later, don’t worry. A ballot will get to you. Track yours here.

Where can I cast it? Drop it off in any official ballot drop box. Here’s a map of L.A. County boxes. Most vote centers won’t open for another few weeks, but you can vote early in Norwalk starting Oct. 11.

  • Address: 12400 Imperial Highway, Room 3201 Norwalk, CA 90650
  • Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
How can I find help deciding how to vote? Our Voter Game Plan is coming Oct. 11. We’ll cover what you need to know about your ballot in statewide and local races, from propositions to voting for sheriff. Let’s get ready to vote.

