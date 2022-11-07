Support for LAist comes from
News

Orange County Bus Service Strike Pauses Ahead Of Election

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Nov 7, 2022 12:43 PM
A bus marked "OC Bus" drives down a street
The OCTA bus strike has hit pause for the election.
(Courtesy OCTA)
Topline:

If you depend on the bus in Orange County, the good news is service resumed Monday morning and is expected to continue on Tuesday.

The not-so-good news for riders? While buses are running again, the fix is temporary. Contract negotiations continue between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing bus maintenance workers, Teamsters Local 952.

How long will the strike pause last? Union leaders hit pause on the 4-day-old strike for the midterm election. The two sides did meet over the weekend but the local's secretary-treasurer described the pace of the talks as "pretty slow."

Riders may have to find alternate modes of transportation if the walkout resumes Wednesday — updates will be posted to the transit agency’s website, octa.net. According to OCTA, 85% of its riders use bus services as their primary means of transportation.

The sticking point: Union officials say the main issue is the out-of-pocket cost of health care.

Previous coverage: OC Bus Workers Are On Strike. OCTA Officials Say No Bus Service Starting Thursday

