Victims Killed In OC Bar Shooting Are Identified
Topline:
Orange County officials identified the three people who were shot and killed Wednesday night at the Cook's Corner restaurant and bar. The shooter, identified as a former Ventura police sergeant, was killed by responding deputies.
Authorities say John Leehey, 67, of Irvine, and Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, were among those shot dead by John Snowling, a retired Ventura Police sergeant who was armed with three handguns and one shotgun.
Tonya Clark, a 49-year-old resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, was also fatally shot while eating dinner with Snowling's estranged wife, Marie, authorities said. After being hit by gunfire, Clark was able to escape to the roadway outside, but succumbed to her wounds, officials added.
Marie also suffered a gunshot wound, but is recovering in a hospital.
We stand in mourning alongside the family and friends of Tonya, John and Glen. They were tragically killed Wednesday in a shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 25, 2023
Please join us in wishing all who knew and loved them comfort during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/h7Laaczaqq
Why now: Coroner's officials waited to release the full list until victims' families were notified.
The backstory: Snowling opened fire shortly after 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, killing three and injuring six others.
Snowling was killed within minutes of sheriff's deputies arriving at the scene after engaging in what authorities described as a gun battle.
What's next: Investigators are trying to determine what may have prompted Snowling to start shooting, although they said he drove from Ohio to target his estranged wife, with whom he was in divorce proceedings.
Go deeper: The OC Bar Shooter Targeted Estranged Wife And Then Randomly Opened Fire Armed With 4 Guns, Sheriff Says
