Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Mourners Remember 11 Victims Of Monterey Park Shooting At Candlelight Vigil

By  Josie Huang  and Samanta Helou Hernandez
Published Jan 25, 2023 10:46 AM
Monterey-Park-Vigil20230124_0019.jpg
A woman places a candle at a memorial in front of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, where the mass shooting took place.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Hundreds of people attended a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 11 people were killed and another nine injured.

Speaking at the vigil, Maychelle Yee, Monterey Park's city clerk, said the community will be resilient.

“The city of Monterey Park will not be defined by the heinous act of a cowardly individual," she said. "We are so much more.”

City Treasurer Amy Lee noted the victims were mostly of retirement age.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“They worked so hard as immigrants to build a future, and this was their time to enjoy it," Lee said. "To have that taken away in such a violent manner is incomprehensible.”

Lee noted the attack was the third mass shooting in California in as many days.

“It is so easy at this time to become numb," she said. "We must resist the urge to dismiss this as a one-time incident. We know it is not.”

President Biden sent a message through an aide, who read a letter from Biden telling the people of Monterey Park they are in the nation’s prayers and that none of the victims will be forgotten.

Three people bend down over dozens of lit, white candles. The people are at the front of a crowd. They appear to be Asian American or Pacific Islander. It is night.
Mourners light candles at the vigil.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
A man and woman in their 20s or 30s huddle together. They are wearing face masks and appear to be Asian American or Pacific Islander. The woman leans against the man and appears to be crying. It is night.
Mourners at the vigil.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
A close-up of a note written in green pen on white paper. It reads: "Monterey Park:
Written messages at a makeshift memorial in front of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
A man who appears to be in his 30s or 40s, with brown skin and a trim beard, speaks into a microphone on an elevated podium. He wears a silver puffer coat. In front of him, a long banner reads: Strong- "Alhambra students stand with you." Several people hold the banner. A crowd looks on. It is night.
Monterey Park Mayor Pro Tem Jose Sanchez speaks at the vigil.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Large photos of four people are framed with flower wreaths. Candles are lit below the photos. They depict two women and two men.
Images of some of the victims of the mass shooting at a memorial in front of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
A crowd of people is gathered in front of lit white candles, some that have been laid out in the shape of a heart. Three people, all dressed in puffer jackets, kneel in front of the candles. Behind them, someone holds a sign that reads "The problem is guns!"
Mourners at the vigil.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
An empty ballroom dance studio is shown at night. In the center, its name, "Star Ballroom," is written in all capital, red letters across the top of one wall. Clusters of purple balloons can be seen on the floor and on the wall. A number of chairs and small tables are visible as well.
The Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
A group of people are all holding lit, white candles. They appear to be mostly Asian American or Pacific Islander. Most are crying or look mournful. Most wear face masks. A woman and man who appear to be in their 40s or 50s are in the foreground. All are dressed for the cold.
People hold candles at the vigil.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
White wooden posts with blue paper hearts tacked onto them are lined up in front of lit white candles, flowers and photographs. Each heart has a person's name and handwritten notes in black ink. It is night.
A makeshift memorial in front of Monterey Park City Hall for the victims of the mass shooting.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)

How to help

  • GoFundMe has set up a dedicated fundraising page to support survivors and loved ones of the mass shooting. The list includes:

  • GoFundMe says these funds are verified, meaning their team is ensuring donations will be used as claimed. You can see the full list here.

Resources for the AAPI community

If you need help

Resources for anyone in crisis

Ask For Help
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories