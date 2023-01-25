Mourners Remember 11 Victims Of Monterey Park Shooting At Candlelight Vigil
Hundreds of people attended a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 11 people were killed and another nine injured.
Speaking at the vigil, Maychelle Yee, Monterey Park's city clerk, said the community will be resilient.
“The city of Monterey Park will not be defined by the heinous act of a cowardly individual," she said. "We are so much more.”
City Treasurer Amy Lee noted the victims were mostly of retirement age.
“They worked so hard as immigrants to build a future, and this was their time to enjoy it," Lee said. "To have that taken away in such a violent manner is incomprehensible.”
Lee noted the attack was the third mass shooting in California in as many days.
“It is so easy at this time to become numb," she said. "We must resist the urge to dismiss this as a one-time incident. We know it is not.”
President Biden sent a message through an aide, who read a letter from Biden telling the people of Monterey Park they are in the nation’s prayers and that none of the victims will be forgotten.
How to help
-
GoFundMe has set up a dedicated fundraising page to support survivors and loved ones of the mass shooting. The list includes:
-
- Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund (all funds will go to those affected by the shooting)
- Classroom of Compassion in Monterey Park, CA (all funds go toward travel and expenses to install public altars for those who have died — which organizers have done for other shootings)
-
GoFundMe says these funds are verified, meaning their team is ensuring donations will be used as claimed. You can see the full list here.
Resources for the AAPI community
-
- The Chinatown Service Center's behavioral health team is offering on call support at: 213-808-1700
- The Asian Mental Health Collective has a U.S. therapist directory with professionals who specialize in serving the AAPI community.
- AMHC also has a range of free mental health support groups.
- The AAPI Equity Alliance has put together a resource directory for those in need of trauma support
- NAMI California’s list of AAPI mental health resources
- The Asians For Mental Health Therapist Directory
- The California Victims Compensation Board reimburses mental health services for victims and their families.
- Changing Tides, part of the Little Tokyo Service Center, offers stipends for AAPI youth seeking therapy. (https://thechangingtides.org/)
Resources for anyone in crisis
-
- Steinberg Institute website, links to mental health resources and care throughout California
-
- Institute on Aging's 24/7 Friendship Line (especially for people who have disabilities or are over 60), 1-800-971-0016 or call 415-750-4138 to volunteer.
-
- Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, 24/7 Access Line 1-800-854-7771.
-
- The Crisis Text Line, Text "HOME" (741-741) to reach a trained crisis counselor.
-
- California Psychological Association Find a Psychologist Locator
-
- Psychology Today guide to therapist
-
If You Need Immediate Help
-
- If you or someone you know is in crisis and need immediate help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go here for online chat.
-
More Guidance
-
- Find 5 Action Steps for helping someone who may be suicidal, from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
-
- Six questions to ask to help assess the severity of someone's suicide risk, from the Columbia Lighthouse Project.
-
- To prevent a future crisis, here's how to help someone make a safety plan.