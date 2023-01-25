Mourners Remember 11 Victims Of Monterey Park Shooting At Candlelight Vigil

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 11 people were killed and another nine injured.

Speaking at the vigil, Maychelle Yee, Monterey Park's city clerk, said the community will be resilient.

“The city of Monterey Park will not be defined by the heinous act of a cowardly individual," she said. "We are so much more.”

City Treasurer Amy Lee noted the victims were mostly of retirement age.

“They worked so hard as immigrants to build a future, and this was their time to enjoy it," Lee said. "To have that taken away in such a violent manner is incomprehensible.”

Lee noted the attack was the third mass shooting in California in as many days.

“It is so easy at this time to become numb," she said. "We must resist the urge to dismiss this as a one-time incident. We know it is not.”

President Biden sent a message through an aide, who read a letter from Biden telling the people of Monterey Park they are in the nation’s prayers and that none of the victims will be forgotten.

Mourners light candles at the vigil. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Mourners at the vigil. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Written messages at a makeshift memorial in front of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Monterey Park Mayor Pro Tem Jose Sanchez speaks at the vigil. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Images of some of the victims of the mass shooting at a memorial in front of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Mourners at the vigil. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

The Star Ballroom Dance Studio. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

People hold candles at the vigil. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

A makeshift memorial in front of Monterey Park City Hall for the victims of the mass shooting. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

How to help

GoFundMe has set up a dedicated fundraising page to support survivors and loved ones of the mass shooting. The list includes:

Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund (all funds will go to those affected by the shooting) Classroom of Compassion in Monterey Park, CA (all funds go toward travel and expenses to install public altars for those who have died — which organizers have done for other shootings)

GoFundMe says these funds are verified, meaning their team is ensuring donations will be used as claimed. You can see the full list here.

Resources for the AAPI community

Resources for anyone in crisis