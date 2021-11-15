Morning Brief: Kaiser Strike, Zillow, And Sonic Drive-Ins

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 15.

Over the weekend, Kaiser Permanente nurses and other health care workers narrowly averted a strike that would have affected hospitals throughout California.

Leaders of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals and United Steelworkers Local 7600 sent out an email to members informing them that an agreement had been reached with Kaiser, which included wage increases and increased transparency about staffing.

The agreement notably did not include a proposed two-tier wage system, which would have meant lower wages for future hires than for current employees. Hospital leadership pushed for the system, but the union rejected the idea.

Kaiser nurses and other health care workers filed a 10-day notice last week indicating that they intended to stop work today if an agreement wasn’t reached. Negotiations had been ongoing for months.

If the strike had gone through, 28,400 Kaiser health care providers would have walked out. Southern California would have been hit harder than any region in the state, with 366 facilities affected.

What Else You Need To Know Today

