News

Morning Brief: Kaiser Strike, Zillow, And Sonic Drive-Ins

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Nov 15, 2021 5:00 AM
People in hats and masks hold bull horns and a sign that reads: "Short staffing today. Patient dumping tomorrow."
Kaiser Permanente nurses hold signs and use bullhorns on Nov. 10, 2021 in San Francisco.
(Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.


Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 15.

Over the weekend, Kaiser Permanente nurses and other health care workers narrowly averted a strike that would have affected hospitals throughout California. 

Leaders of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals and United Steelworkers Local 7600 sent out an email to members informing them that an agreement had been reached with Kaiser, which included wage increases and increased transparency about staffing.

The agreement notably did not include a proposed two-tier wage system, which would have meant lower wages for future hires than for current employees. Hospital leadership pushed for the system, but the union rejected the idea.

Kaiser nurses and other health care workers filed a 10-day notice last week indicating that they intended to stop work today if an agreement wasn’t reached. Negotiations had been ongoing for months.

If the strike had gone through, 28,400 Kaiser health care providers would have walked out. Southern California would have been hit harder than any region in the state, with 366 facilities affected. 

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Here's Why There Are No Sonic Drive-Ins In LA City

5bdc770bd217300008df8dc2-eight.jpg
Food is served at a Sonic restaurant on September 25, 2018 in Cicero, Illinois. (Photo Illustraton by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
For a city that drives so much, you'd think the beloved fast-food drive-up spot would be a shoe-in. But in L.A. County, the only Sonic locations are in Duarte, Pomona and Palmdale. From there, the closest one is in Anaheim. What gives?

