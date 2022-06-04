WeHo Kicks Off Pride Weekend. What You Need To Know About That Celebration And Others

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

West Hollywood’s Pride Weekend kicks off today with music performances, drag, art, and an inaugural Pride parade.

Mayor Lauren Meister said it's especially important to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community right now in light of legislation in the U.S. targeting gay and transgender youth.

"What's been going on around the country with these anti-gay bills and anti-trans bills, it just makes our resolve that much stronger," Meister said.

The celebration runs from Friday to Sunday and started off with a march Friday afternoon, leading into the Women's Freedom Festival in the evening at West Hollywood Park.

Throughout the weekend, the three-day OUTLOUD Raising Music Festival will also be held at West Hollywood Park with music performances from LGBTQ icons Lil' Kim, Jessie J, MARINA, and Cupcakke.

The city’s official Pride Parade will happen Sunday. Musician and LGBTQ activist Janelle Monae will serve as Grand Marshal Icon, and singer Jojo Siwa will also make an appearance.

The parade will go from Crescent Heights Boulevard to Robertson Boulevard along Santa Monica Boulevard and into the heart of WeHo's "Rainbow District."

Due to predicted congestion and road closures, the city will also be offering a free Pride Ride shuttle along Santa Monica Boulevard, with pickups and drop-off at the Hollywood/Highland Metro Station.



Road Closures

N. San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.

from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. N. Robertson Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.

from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard in both directions will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022

from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

More ways to celebrate Pride in June

This is just one of several events planned in Southern California for LGBTQ-Plus Pride Month.

Christina Aguilera will be headlining the LA Pride in the Park festival coming up on June 11 at L.A. State Historic Park.

And the LA Pride Parade is coming back on June 12 after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.