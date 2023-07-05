Support for LAist comes from
Want To Own A Piece of Disney History? Check This Out

By  Gab Chabrán
Published Jul 5, 2023 10:00 AM
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle at night, lit up in pink and purple, with a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front.
In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, a view of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park illuminated during a special live stream at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
(Christian Thompson
/
Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Are you (or someone you know) a Disney fanatic? If so, this might be the auction of your dreams.

Van Eaton Galleries of Studio City will open a private Disney collection up to bidders beginning July 17.

Available items include a wide array of memorabilia ranging from cars used for theme park rides, original concept art, employee costumes, and even trash cans from the Disney grounds. Pretty much anything you can associate with the wonderful world of Disney parks will be up for bid.

The auction will take place at the Burbank Town Center Mall (201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502). Bidders can participate in the auction online, by phone, in person, or through an absentee bidding system.

Private collector Joel Magee spent 30 years assembling 1,500 items of memorabilia that fill a 30,000-square-foot space.

Prices for the items start at as low as $50 and others could reach more than $50,000.

You can also see the items in a free exhibition that began June 28 and goes until July 16 at the Burbank Town Center Mall. Or check out the digital catalogue online – it's over 500 pages long.

The chance to own a piece of Disney history will last until July 19.

Tiffany Ujiiye contributed to this story.

