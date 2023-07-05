Want To Own A Piece of Disney History? Check This Out

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Are you (or someone you know) a Disney fanatic? If so, this might be the auction of your dreams.

Van Eaton Galleries of Studio City will open a private Disney collection up to bidders beginning July 17.

Available items include a wide array of memorabilia ranging from cars used for theme park rides, original concept art, employee costumes, and even trash cans from the Disney grounds. Pretty much anything you can associate with the wonderful world of Disney parks will be up for bid.

The auction will take place at the Burbank Town Center Mall (201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502). Bidders can participate in the auction online, by phone, in person, or through an absentee bidding system.

The Brief View All School After Covid See how seniors dealt with the aftermath of COVID

An 'Ambersons' Redux Fan attempts to fix a Welles film botched in L.A.

Single-Payer Health Care? Advocates don't agree on how to pull it off

Private collector Joel Magee spent 30 years assembling 1,500 items of memorabilia that fill a 30,000-square-foot space.

Prices for the items start at as low as $50 and others could reach more than $50,000.

You can also see the items in a free exhibition that began June 28 and goes until July 16 at the Burbank Town Center Mall. Or check out the digital catalogue online – it's over 500 pages long.

The chance to own a piece of Disney history will last until July 19.

Tiffany Ujiiye contributed to this story.