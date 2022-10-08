Grand Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary This Weekend With Music And More
Topline:
Grand Park kicks off its 10th anniversary celebration tonight.
The Saturday schedule:
- Anthony Valadez & Novena Carmel | intro at 6:05 p.m.
- Tolliver | 6:15 p.m.
- Novena Carmel | 6:45 p.m.
- Maya Jupiter | 7 p.m.
- Anthony Valadez | 7:35 p.m.
- Boogaloo Assassins | 7:50 p.m.
- Novena Carmel & Anthony Valadez | 8:35 p.m.
- Las Cafeteras | 9:05 p.m.
About the park: It's billed as the "Park for Everyone" and sits right in the heart of L.A.'s civic center, with City Hall on one end and the Music Center on the other.
Julia Diamond, the park's director, says they've seen record attendance for events like New Year's Eve and The Women's March. But it's more than that:
"Those are the big scale ones but what we see week after week, month after month in the park is how people also celebrate the small moments. I mean hundreds of hundreds of wedding proposals, thousands of kids birthday parties. There's just so many ways in which people have decided to make this place a part of their lives a part of the small big moments in their own lives ... that to me really reaffirms that we're a place to come together."
Get more info and the Sunday stage schedule: GrandParkLA.org