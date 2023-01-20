Dodgers Hire Stephen Nelson To Be MLB's Only Asian American Play-by-Play Announcer
Topline:
Stephen Nelson, 33, is the newest play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers. The team says he'll be the only Asian American announcer in Major League Baseball. Nelson will serve as a fill-in for lead announcer Joe Davis, and call more than 50 games in the upcoming season.
Why it matters: Nelson will become one of the most high-profile Asian American sportscasters in the country, working for a team that counts two of the game's icons among its former broadcasters: Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín.
Why now: The Dodgers need a strong fill-in for their lead announcer Joe Davis, who is also Fox Sports' main baseball play-by-play voice.
Why this is a historic hire: No other MLB team has an Asian American broadcaster calling games. Nelson describes himself as a proud yonsei — fourth-generation Japanese American — who once used the Japanese he learned as a child to help honor Shohei Otani at an awards event.
Nelson's connection to L.A.: The Southern California native, 33, graduated from Chapman University. He and his young family plan to live in L.A.