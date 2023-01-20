Dodgers Hire Stephen Nelson To Be MLB's Only Asian American Play-by-Play Announcer

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Stephen Nelson, 33, is the newest play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers. The team says he'll be the only Asian American announcer in Major League Baseball. Nelson will serve as a fill-in for lead announcer Joe Davis, and call more than 50 games in the upcoming season.

Why it matters: Nelson will become one of the most high-profile Asian American sportscasters in the country, working for a team that counts two of the game's icons among its former broadcasters: Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín.

Why now: The Dodgers need a strong fill-in for their lead announcer Joe Davis, who is also Fox Sports' main baseball play-by-play voice.

Why this is a historic hire: No other MLB team has an Asian American broadcaster calling games. Nelson describes himself as a proud yonsei — fourth-generation Japanese American — who once used the Japanese he learned as a child to help honor Shohei Otani at an awards event.

Nelson's connection to L.A.: The Southern California native, 33, graduated from Chapman University. He and his young family plan to live in L.A.

