Celebrate National Park Week With Free Entrance On April 22
National Park Week starts April 22 with free entrance to National Park Service sites across the country. This year, NPS wants visitors to share their most memorable experiences in national parks.
Why it matters
National Park Week provides space to commemorate and celebrate these natural spaces with with different activities and discussions with park staff. Free entrance on April 22 gives visitors a chance to experience NPS sites without the cost of a ticket and there will be activities at NPS sites all week long.
Where to go
Nearby NPS sites where entrance fees will be waived on April 22 include Joshua Tree National Park and Death Valley National Park. NPS sites Channel Islands National Park, Santa Monica National Recreation Area, and Mojave National Preserve are free year-round.
The backstory
National Park Week was created to celebrate national parks, which receive that designation because of their unique landscapes and national significance. California has nine national parks — more than any other state. This means Angelenos have a lot of parks to choose from!
Why now
It's not often that national parks are free to enter. Plus, after a torrent of winter storms, there are wildflowers carpeting Southern California. This is a chance for a peek, whether you're in the Santa Monica Mountains or you venture down to Joshua Tree's desert landscape.
What else
Little ones can join in on the fun too. Junior Ranger Day on April 29 will introduce children to the lives of park rangers. Some parks will have bilingual programming.
Go deeper: Learn what else is being offered on the National Park Week website.
