Careless Feet Could Doom Our Next Wildflower Superbloom
There are two important rules for visiting the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve — or really any field of wildflowers.
Stay on the trails. Don’t step on the flowers.
Here’s why:
Every flower is a little miracle of nature. Sarah Kimball, a plant biologist at UC Irvine’s Center for Environmental Biology, told LAist earlier this month that the seeds of desert plants wait for specific cues to germinate, including rain and temperature. Not all flowers come up every year.
The silky, orange-petaled California poppy is what’s called an “annual.” Each seed has one season a year to sprout and flower.
When you step on one before the slender green seed pods have a chance to grow and burst, it dooms a whole generation of new flowers.
“You're basically making the next super bloom that much less likely to happen if you step on them,” said Evan Meyer, executive director of the Theodore Payne Foundation.
Areas devoid of native plants are also susceptible to invasive grasses.
“An area that might be this year, a carpet of poppies, for instance,” Meyer said. “If enough people step on it, you'll come back during the next wet winter and it'll just be a field of grass.”
How to be respectful
Here's guidance from the California Botanic Garden on how to responsibly view the state's spectacular flower blooms:
- Stay on designated trails: real trails — not those newly blazed by the person before you.
- Take photos only; leave wildflowers where they are.
- Plant your own super bloom by sowing seeds from reputable nurseries such as the Grow Native Nursery at CalBG or Theodore Payne Foundation.
- Volunteer with organizations to help maintain native ecosystems.
- Avoid visiting the most vulnerable parks with high visitation (i.e., those that you may be hearing about on the news or social media). Instead, spread out to other areas. There is a lot to see in California!
- Share these guidelines with others: your friends, family, people you see violating them.
LAist producer Megan Botel contributed to this story.
