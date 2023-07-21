Support for LAist comes from
Need Some Fresh Air? Here's What's Open For You To Check Out The Angeles National Forest

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 21, 2023 6:00 AM
A man with medium-tone skin ha a large brimmed hat and red backpack as he hikes along a ridge.
A man hikes on Mount Wilson in the San Gabriel Mountains in late June.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
Your guide

While the Angeles National Forest may be L.A’s own backyard playground, lingering winter storm damage and recent wildfires have closed 16 campgrounds and Highway 2.

If you're clamoring to get into the great outdoors, the good news is there are still plenty of places to explore.

We did the research for you.

The backstory

Winter storm damage has several roads and major highways in the forest still closed to traffic. Highway 2 is shut down for the foreseeable future, according to Caltrans District 7, which manages that highway.

Other roads listed as temporarily closed as of June 27:

  • Santa Clara Divide Rd (3N17) from Bear Divide to Mill Creek 
  • Maxwell Truck Trail (7N08) from Lake Hughes Rd to 7N23
  • 7N23 between Atmore and the Old Ridge Route (7N23 East is now open and Sawmill Campground is accessible)
  • Knapp Ranch Rd (7N22) due to 7N23 being closed
  • San Francisquito Motorway (5N17)
  • Powerhouse Cut-off (5N16)

You can check the current status on the Forest Service site.

In addition, campground sites and trails remain closed down due to the Bobcat Fire in 2020 to allow for plants to recover, a process that forest service officials say can take three to five years.

Other advisories to look out for

The Angeles National Forest is alerting visitors to be wary of "high" water levels in rivers, creeks and waterfalls from the recent winter/spring storms and snow melt.

The Brief

And with this hot weather, fire danger is high right now.

“Despite more rain this year, followed by a fairly green spring in the mountains, forest grasses and brush are beginning to dry out and are becoming more flammable," said Robert Garcia, Angeles National Forest Fire Chief, in a statement.

A couple of tips for fire safety include: don't park on dry grass. Making sure your fire is dead before going to sleep. Before you go, be sure to check out all the advice and tips.

Park rangers are also warning hikers to be careful at high elevations as there's still some snow at the mountain tops. If you're planning on hiking Mt. Baldy, or Ice Canyon, don't go alone and be prepared for winter-like conditions.

We go deeper into why it can be dangerous to hike in winter-like conditions in SoCal mountains plus tips on how to stay safe and gear up.

What's open

Bright yellow flowers and pale yellow blossoms in along a stalk bloom at alongside a mountain road.
Spanish broom (L) and Chaparral Yucca, (Hesperoyucca whipplei) flowers bloom in the San Gabriel Mountains.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
Mountain peaks against a cloudy sky.
In an aerial view, Mount Markham, Eaton Canyon and San Gabriel Peak (R), in the San Gabriel Mountains within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Angeles National Forest, on June 23 above Pasadena.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)

Here's the full list of what's open at the Angeles National Forest broken down by campground, picnic and day/weekend use areas and trails:

Campgrounds

  • Appletree
  • Bear
  • Bear Canyon Trail (hike-in campground)
  • Blue Ridge
  • Buckhorn
  • Cabin Flat Trail (hike-in campground)
  • Coldbrook
  • Crystal Lake Rec Area
  • Devore Trail Camp (hike-in campground)
  • Glenn Camp (hike-in or bike in 7 mules)
  • Gould Mesa Trail (hike-in campground)
  • Guffy
  • Idlehour Trial Camp (hike-in campground)
  • Jackson Flat
  • Lake
  • Los Alamos/ Pyramid Lake
  • Lupine
  • Manker Flat
  • Messenger Flats
  • Millard Trial Camp
  • Monte Cristo
  • Mountain Oak
  • Mt. Lowe Trail (hike-in campground)
  • Oak Flat
  • Peavine
  • Sawmill
  • Southfork
  • Sulphur Springs Trail Camp
  • Sycamore Flat
  • Table Mountain
  • Valley Forge Trail
  • West Fork Trail

Picnic/Day/Weekend Use Area

  • Arch-Big Pines
  • Elizabeth Lake
  • Red Box
  • Rowher Flats
  • San Gabriel Canyon Off-Highway Vehicle Area
  • Switzer
  • Wildwood

Trails

  • Baldy Bowl
  • Bear Canyon Trail
  • Blue Ridge Trail
  • Mt. Wilson
  • PCT Trailhead Pony Park
  • Prairie Fork

For more information on reservations or restrictions, visit here.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

