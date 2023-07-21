Need Some Fresh Air? Here's What's Open For You To Check Out The Angeles National Forest

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

While the Angeles National Forest may be L.A’s own backyard playground, lingering winter storm damage and recent wildfires have closed 16 campgrounds and Highway 2.

If you're clamoring to get into the great outdoors, the good news is there are still plenty of places to explore.

We did the research for you.



The backstory

Winter storm damage has several roads and major highways in the forest still closed to traffic. Highway 2 is shut down for the foreseeable future, according to Caltrans District 7, which manages that highway.

Other roads listed as temporarily closed as of June 27:



Santa Clara Divide Rd (3N17) from Bear Divide to Mill Creek

Maxwell Truck Trail (7N08) from Lake Hughes Rd to 7N23

7N23 between Atmore and the Old Ridge Route (7N23 East is now open and Sawmill Campground is accessible)

Knapp Ranch Rd (7N22) due to 7N23 being closed

San Francisquito Motorway (5N17)

Powerhouse Cut-off (5N16)

You can check the current status on the Forest Service site.

In addition, campground sites and trails remain closed down due to the Bobcat Fire in 2020 to allow for plants to recover, a process that forest service officials say can take three to five years.

Other advisories to look out for

The Angeles National Forest is alerting visitors to be wary of "high" water levels in rivers, creeks and waterfalls from the recent winter/spring storms and snow melt.

And with this hot weather, fire danger is high right now.

“Despite more rain this year, followed by a fairly green spring in the mountains, forest grasses and brush are beginning to dry out and are becoming more flammable," said Robert Garcia, Angeles National Forest Fire Chief, in a statement.

A couple of tips for fire safety include: don't park on dry grass. Making sure your fire is dead before going to sleep. Before you go, be sure to check out all the advice and tips.

Park rangers are also warning hikers to be careful at high elevations as there's still some snow at the mountain tops. If you're planning on hiking Mt. Baldy, or Ice Canyon, don't go alone and be prepared for winter-like conditions.

We go deeper into why it can be dangerous to hike in winter-like conditions in SoCal mountains plus tips on how to stay safe and gear up.



What's open

Spanish broom (L) and Chaparral Yucca, (Hesperoyucca whipplei) flowers bloom in the San Gabriel Mountains. (David McNew / Getty Images) In an aerial view, Mount Markham, Eaton Canyon and San Gabriel Peak (R), in the San Gabriel Mountains within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Angeles National Forest, on June 23 above Pasadena. (David McNew / Getty Images)

Here's the full list of what's open at the Angeles National Forest broken down by campground, picnic and day/weekend use areas and trails:



Campgrounds

Appletree

Bear

Bear Canyon Trail (hike-in campground)

Blue Ridge

Buckhorn

Cabin Flat Trail (hike-in campground)

Coldbrook

Crystal Lake Rec Area

Devore Trail Camp (hike-in campground)

Glenn Camp (hike-in or bike in 7 mules)

Gould Mesa Trail (hike-in campground)

Guffy

Idlehour Trial Camp (hike-in campground)

Jackson Flat

Lake

Los Alamos/ Pyramid Lake

Lupine

Manker Flat

Messenger Flats

Millard Trial Camp

Monte Cristo

Mountain Oak

Mt. Lowe Trail (hike-in campground)

Oak Flat

Peavine

Sawmill

Southfork

Sulphur Springs Trail Camp

Sycamore Flat

Table Mountain

Valley Forge Trail

West Fork Trail

Picnic/Day/Weekend Use Area

Arch-Big Pines

Elizabeth Lake

Red Box

Rowher Flats

San Gabriel Canyon Off-Highway Vehicle Area

Switzer

Wildwood

Trails

Baldy Bowl

Bear Canyon Trail

Blue Ridge Trail

Mt. Wilson

PCT Trailhead Pony Park

Prairie Fork

For more information on reservations or restrictions, visit here.