LA’s Ukrainian Community Keeps Up Protests With Sunday Event In Santa Monica

Anti-war demonstrations have taken place throughout Los Angeles since Russia attacked Ukraine last week, and another is planned for today in Santa Monica.

On a Facebook page promoting the event, organizers wrote, “We call on the entire LA community to join the Ukrainian-American diaspora ... to STOP BLOODSHED in Ukraine!”

Ivanna Huz, one of the event’s organizers, said she has never felt so connected to fellow Ukranians in the city.

“A really interesting situation is happening now in Ukrainian community in Los Angeles,” she said. “We did never actually have Ukrainian community here. And right now, everybody's so united, so together … it’s so beautiful.”

Huz, who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine two years ago, hopes to keep up momentum this week by sending out petitions, writing letters, and spreading the word about upcoming demonstrations on social media. One of the organizers’ primary goals, she said, is to encourage world leaders to shut down airspace over Ukraine, preventing Russian troops from engaging in air attacks.

“We are protecting our country,” she said. “We know that Russian aggressor should be stopped, and we need to bring freedom to Ukraine, that's the most important.”

Today's protest starts at 2 p.m. on the 3rd Street Promenade.