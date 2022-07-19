LA's 2028 Olympics Now Have An Official Date

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles will be held July 14-28, 2028. The Paralympic Games will follow from Aug. 15 through Aug. 27.

The dates were announced Monday by the International Olympic Committee.

L.A. clinched the Olympic hosting gig in August 2017 after going toe-to-toe with Paris for the opportunity, and the events are being organized by the nonprofit LA28.

The games haven't been without their detractors. Some members of a local hospitality union, as well as members of L.A. City Council, expressed concern over how workers will be impacted by the games, and how city funds will or will not be used in support of the massive event.

The activist group NOlympics LA has consistently protested the games, citing evictions and sweeps of unhoused residents, an increase in spending on police and, most recently, the carbon footprint that the games threaten to leave.

According to The Nation, a protester affiliated with NOlympics LA interrupted Monday's press conference announcing the games' dates wearing a shirt that said "F*** The Olympics."

Olympics organizers and participating athletes — both current and past — remain optimistic.

"What the Olympics and Paralympics brings to Los Angeles is hope and spirit," said Janet Evans, Olympic medalist and games organizer. "It's going to make a lot of people excited about reaching their own dreams and their own goals."

The iconic Southern California sports of surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding will be included in the 2028 Olympics.

In total, 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in over 40 sports.