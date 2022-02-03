It's Official: Surfing, Climbing, Skateboarding Are In The 2028 LA Olympics

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The International Olympic Committee, meeting in Beijing where the Winter Games are taking place, voted Wednesday to approve the roster of sports that will be part of the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

The iconic SoCal sports of surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding are in.

Last December, the executive committee of the IOC signaled this was coming , and this week’s vote makes it final.

LA 28, the private nonprofit group that is staging the games, says those sports will generate interest from a younger audience.

All three were part of the Tokyo games last year. They were not among the "initial" list of sports the IOC requires to be in every Olympic games. Wednesday's vote promotes the three sports to be included in all Summer games starting in 2028.

But to make room for the new sports, others had to be dropped from the list.

That means that boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting will be out of the games, unless their governing federations make a successful case next year to add them back.

A skateboarder gets air at the Venice Skatepark. (SaMoBiker via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)