LAist Needs Your Help

You have heard us say this before: LAist is made for you, with you. But you might be wondering what that really means.

It means we craft the stories you read here based on your questions and concerns. As LAist's executive editor, I'm proud of the work we're doing and the ways we're changing how we approach journalism.

That’s why we just conducted a survey asking you to list the most urgent issues you think L.A. Mayor Karen Bass should tackle. Your answers will shape our coverage going forward — and we plan to regularly check in with the mayor on where she is on your priority list.

It’s also why you have the chance to ask us questions directly about every story you read. And it’s why we start our assignments with this key question: Who will this story help?



We rely on you

We also make LAist with you in another critical way: it is your support that makes this work possible at all. As a nonprofit independent newsroom, we rely on readers like you to make our reporters' work possible.

This unique source of public service journalism is only as strong as those who support it — and that’s why I’m asking for your help. We need this partnership to grow and get even stronger.

We need to hear from you. Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you. Donate Now Monthly Donation One-Time Donation $5/mo $10/mo $15/mo $20/mo $60 $120 $180 $240 Continue

We’re currently in the middle of yet another round of major cutbacks at news organizations. That's because revenues have been shrinking as fears grow about an uncertain economy.

Unfortunately, this is already hitting nonprofit newsrooms like ours. We're seeing declines in underwriting (ads in the nonprofit space) and other corporate sponsorships. That means less money to do reporting.

The reality is that many, many people read LAist and never donate to keep this service sustainable.

This week, our friends at NPR — a major partner for our newsroom — face significant layoffs, with cuts of 10% of the staff. We publish NPR stories on our site to complement the high quality local news from LAist reporters. You also hear NPR reporters and shows on LAist 89.3, where we are the leading public radio station for Los Angeles. So those cutbacks affect our audience directly.

And there’s reason for us to worry too. The reality is that many, many people read LAist and never donate to keep this service sustainable. We need a groundswell of supporters right now if we have even a shot at making a big $1 million fundraising goal — and that’s just to balance our books. Help us become sustainable! Donate right now during our spring member drive.

What makes LAist different

Why give now? You believe local journalism matters, and you use this valuable resource every day to both learn about your city and to connect with it. We offer high quality original news, and much more:



LAist is free to read and free of corporate influence, but it's not free to make. We don’t hide our reporting behind paywalls because it’s essential that everyone in our community have access to trustworthy and timely local news.

We're asking you to keep LAist free, independent and strong— donate now to power your local news source.

And when you donate, let us know: What does LAist mean to you?