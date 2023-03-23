Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: March 24 - 26

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Immerse yourself in comic book culture at WonderCon. Screen QTBIPOC films at the 2023 Outfest Fusion Festival. Listen to a night of FEMcore. And "Don’t Mess with Auntie!"



Events

Friday, March 24 - Sunday, March 26

WonderCon

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim

If you love comic books, movies, TV and/or animation, and didn’t score badges to Comic-Con in San Diego this summer, WonderCon offers similar programming on a smaller scale. Programming includes a masquerade, workshops, gaming tournaments, exhibitors and an artist's alley. Special guests are expected throughout the weekend.

COST: $18 - $55 for single-day badges; MORE INFO

Friday, March 24 - Sunday, April 2

2023 Outfest Fusion: QTBIPOC Film Festival

Several Venues in Los Angeles / Online

The festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a program that includes Sundance favorites Little Richard: I Am Everything and The Stroll (West Coast premiere) and the U.S. premiere of Soft, Joseph Amenta’s tender coming-of-age feature debut. The Fusion Opening Night Gala: Screening + Party takes place on Friday night at The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center with short films, and filmmaker honorees Elegance Bratton and Bird Runningwater.

COST: $10 - $35 for individual tickets, passes available; MORE INFO

Friday, March 24; 7 - 10 p.m.

Drop Dead/Come Clean

1919 Bay St., downtown L.A.

The Pleasures streetwear clothing line teams with Pabst Blue Ribbon for a one-night-only art show featuring the work of Jason Landis and BrvinFreeze. Food will be provided by the "unofficial" mayor of K-town, Mike Pak from LOVE HOUR with sounds by Alex James, Kim Hu and guests.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, March 24; 7:30 p.m.

Derrick C. Brown Book Release Party: Love Ends in A Tandem Kayak

Lyric Hyperion Theater & Café

2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

The comic and poet launches his 10th collection of poetry and brings in several comics and poets for a night of “suspect feelings, laughter and spirit breaking.”

COST: $10 - $23; MORE INFO

Friday, March 24; 7 p.m.

FEMcore

Corbin Bowl

19616 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana

Hear tunes from six female-fronted bands — Doll Riot, Sidechicks, Tough Front, Powder Pink and Sweet, Tempermental and Black Rock Candy — at this all-ages show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first band goes on shortly thereafter. Food and full bar access (with ID) available throughout the night.

COST: $10 at the door; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25 - Saturday, June 24

What Would You Say?: Activist Graphics from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The Vincent Price Art Museum (VPAM)

East Los Angeles College

1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park

The exhibition features more than 60 items from LACMA’s collection, plus four prints by California-based artists from the Chicano Moratorium and early Asian American activism, selected by VPAM. The works demonstrate how artists and designers wield political power and champion civil rights through art. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, March 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. with specialty cocktails (for guests 21+) and DJ sets by dublab.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26; 1:30 p.m.

13th Annual Native Voices Short Play Festival: Don’t Mess with Auntie!

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

Native Voices — the country's only Equity theater company exclusively dedicated to developing and producing new works for the stage by Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and First Nations playwrights — holds its annual short play festival this weekend. The plays pay homage to the warrior women of communities, affectionately called “Auntie.”

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25; 7:30 p.m.

Seven Samurai (35mm)

The Million Dollar Theater

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Watch director Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 classic as it was meant to be seen: on the big screen. In the 3.5-hour adventure, the titular samurai come together to protect a village of farmers from raiders for nothing more than three bowls of rice a day.

COST: $16; MORE INFO

Artist Francesca Bifulco participates in an artist talk and walkthough on Saturday at Bermudez Projects. (Courtesy of the artist and Bermudez Projects, Los Angeles. )

Saturday, March 25; 4-6:30 p.m.

Artist Talk and Walkthrough with Francesca Bifulco

Bermudez Projects

1225 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

While there are a few more weeks left to catch Bifulco’s debut solo show, Candles Burning in the Wind, at Bermudez Projects, there’s an artist talk this Saturday. The Italy-born, L.A.-based artist discusses her work and SoCal’s iconic palm tree, which is the show’s central motif.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25; 3 p.m.

Disney in Concert: Aladdin

The Soraya at CSUN

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the Disney animated feature by listening to Alan Menken's memorable soundtrack and songs performed live by New West Symphony, with the film playing on the big screen.

COST: $35 - $75; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25; 8 p.m.

32 Sounds

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience by filmmaker Sam Green. “The film is a meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us.” The night features live narration onstage by Green, accompanied by live music performed by JD Samson of Le Tigre. Headphones will be provided to audience members to create a binaural sound mix.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25; 6 - 9 p.m.

Themed Parks Art Show Pop-up

Art Share L.A.

801 E. 4th Pl., downtown L.A.

The arts advocacy organization Arts for L.A. hosts the fourth annual show in collaboration with Mycotoo and Art Share L.A. The exhibition features works from more than 100 artists from Disneyland, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. A VIP hour starts at 5 p.m. that includes a performance by artist V.C.R and courtesy cocktails from Batch22, as well as free pancake art and appetizers for all attendees. Proceeds from the event benefit Arts for L.A.

COST: $25 - $125; MORE INFO

Will Liverman stars as Pelléas and Sydney Mancasola as Mélisande in LA Opera's 2023 production of 'Pelléas et Mélisande.' (Craig T. Mathew/L.A. Opera)

Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, April 16

Pelléas et Mélisande

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

LA Opera presents Claude Debussy's opera, conducted by Music Director James Conlon. The new-to-Los Angeles production by David McVicar follows a love triangle between a beautiful woman with a mysterious past, a prince and his brother. The opera, which premiered in Paris in 1902, is based on a play of the same name by Maurice Maeterlinck.

COST: Tickets start at $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 25; 7:30 p.m.

Los Lobos

Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University

415 N. Glassell St., Orange

The East L.A. band Los Lobos performs from a repertoire built over five decades of work and millions of records sold. The band has won four Grammys, including the 2022 Best Americana Album for Native Son.

COST: $32 - $123; MORE INFO

AllTrails has picked several trails around L.A. for post-marathon recovery. ( VIVOBAREFOOT is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.)

Outdoor Pick

Bluffs Creek Trail

This relatively flat, 4.2-mile out-and-back trail near Playa Del Rey is one of several Marathon Recovery Trails around L.A., selected by our friends at AllTrails. If you were one of the thousands of runners last week or just looking for a light workout, Bluffs Creek Trail is a pretty easy route, taking an average of 1 hour and 18 minutes to complete. Start near Cabora Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, close to Loyola Marymount University.

Viewing Pick

Succession, Season 4

The fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning drama debuts on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Season 4 picks up as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves closer to completion. The prospect of major life change creates existential angst and division within the Roy family. The new season cast includes Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

The Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys' breakfast menu features six items, including the Game Over Breakfast Crunchwrap, made with crambled eggs, bacon, crispy hash brown, Yeastie Boys’ signature cheddar-jalapeño cream cheese and melted cheddar. (Courtesy of Taco Bell x Yeastie Boys)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



Fried chicken fans need to head to Santa Anita Park this weekend for Fried Chicken Day , curated by Smorgasburg. Held trackside, check-in starts at 11 a.m. and the event runs 12 - 4:30 p.m. Starter pack tickets ($34) include one order of fried chicken; one beer, wine or soda; a $5 betting voucher; park admission; and a racing program.

, curated by Smorgasburg. Held trackside, check-in starts at 11 a.m. and the event runs 12 - 4:30 p.m. Starter pack tickets ($34) include one order of fried chicken; one beer, wine or soda; a $5 betting voucher; park admission; and a racing program. Taco Bell and bagel truck Yeastie Boys team up for classic morning offerings this weekend. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., find the truck in the Arts District on Friday, Venice on Saturday and West Hollywood on Sunday for items including the Game Over Breakfast Crunchwrap, Cheddy Melt Breakfast Burrito and the Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando (Classic or Fire!). The items are free (limit one breakfast item per customer) while supplies last.

for classic morning offerings this weekend. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., find the truck in the Arts District on Friday, Venice on Saturday and West Hollywood on Sunday for items including the Game Over Breakfast Crunchwrap, Cheddy Melt Breakfast Burrito and the Grilled Cheese Bagel Sando (Classic or Fire!). The items are free (limit one breakfast item per customer) while supplies last. Enjoy Sipsong cocktails and Canapés at The Wayfarer Downtown LA on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Meet the makers behind the female-founded spirits brand and sip on gin cocktails, nosh on chef-curated bites and a take-home gift. The event is 21+, and tickets are $65 per person + 18% gratuity and tax.

at The Wayfarer Downtown LA on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Meet the makers behind the female-founded spirits brand and sip on gin cocktails, nosh on chef-curated bites and a take-home gift. The event is 21+, and tickets are $65 per person + 18% gratuity and tax. Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights holds its 1st Anniversary Party on Saturday from noon to midnight. The party features pop-up food vendors including Correa’s Mariscos, dumplings, Shappy Pretzel, River Street BBQ and Quarantine Pizza. Entertainment includes a live band, DJs and mechanical bull rides ($5). Free entry. Ages 21+.

on Saturday from noon to midnight. The party features pop-up food vendors including Correa’s Mariscos, dumplings, Shappy Pretzel, River Street BBQ and Quarantine Pizza. Entertainment includes a live band, DJs and mechanical bull rides ($5). Free entry. Ages 21+. On Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prosperity Market pops up at Pickford Market in Mid-City. In addition, to produce, products, plants and foods usually found at Prosperity Market from Black-owned businesses including The Got Damn Sauce, Reed Avocados, Ghost Town Oats, Ciel Eau De Parfum, Vanity Room the pop-ups will also feature supportive services such as CalFresh enrollment assistance from Hunger Action LA.

in Mid-City. In addition, to produce, products, plants and foods usually found at Prosperity Market from Black-owned businesses including The Got Damn Sauce, Reed Avocados, Ghost Town Oats, Ciel Eau De Parfum, Vanity Room the pop-ups will also feature supportive services such as CalFresh enrollment assistance from Hunger Action LA. Many beer lovers are making a trek to Santa Rosa this weekend for the limited-time release of Pliny the Younger at Russian River Brewing Co . From March 24 to April 6, Russian River Brewing’s brewpubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with lines forming early in the morning, especially on weekends.