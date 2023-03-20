Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: March 20 - 23
Learn about the Valley’s dining history and classic eateries. Watch balloon art, comedy and music. Listen to stories of clumsiness. Be dazzled by Cirque du Soleil’s latest show.
Events
Monday, March 20; 7 p.m.
Vintage SFV Dining History Lecture
The Campo de Cahuenga
3900 Lankershim Blvd., Studio City
Campo de Cahuenga’s monthly Speakers Series welcomes historian Mary Mallory, who presents an illustrated lecture on the San Fernando Valley’s dining history. She’ll discuss the evolution of classic eateries, from roadhouses to fine dining and nightclubs.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, March 20; 7:30 p.m.
Inflatable Planet with Reggie Watts + More
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Take in an evening of balloons and music with balloon artist Addi Somekh and photographer Charlie Eckert. The two traveled to 35 countries, spontaneously making balloon crowns for people and documenting their reactions. They’ll share photos and stories while twisting balloons live for the audience. Somekh also plays a bass crafted entirely of balloons, and his band, Unpopable, will perform with special guest Reggie Watts. Ages 18+.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Monday, March 20; 7 p.m.
Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai: Dust Child
Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library
630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.
The ALOUD series and Skylight Books present bestselling author and poet Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai who discusses her latest work with Kenneth Nguyen, host of The Vietnamese podcast. Dust Child, her second novel written in English, is a “moving saga about family secrets, hidden trauma, and the overriding power of forgiveness, set during the war and in present-day Việt Nam.” The evening features special performances by Quyen Ngo and Dr. Jason R. Nguyen.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 22 - Sunday, April 23
The Power of the Female Lens Photography Exhibit
The Ebell Art Salon
741 South Lucerne Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
In honor of Women’s History Month, The Ebell presents an all-female fine art photography show, featuring the work of L.A.-based female artists: Janna Ireland, Johanna Siegmann and Jane Szabo. There’s an opening reception on Wednesday, March 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 22; 7:30 p.m.
The Moth: Clumsy
Venue: Jam In The Van
3384 Motor Ave., Palms
Listen to five-minute stories around the theme of “clumsy.” Hear about the absence of grace, disasters, gaffes and missteps.
COST: $17.50; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 22; 7 p.m.
One For The Books
Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
Traci Thomas, creator and host of The Stack podcast, talks about our obsession with celebrity culture, especially what we expect of famous women. Guests for this conversation include Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay as well as writer, comedian, and host of the Celebrity Book Club podcast, Chelsea Devantez.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 23 - Sunday, April 30
Corteo
Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.
Cirque Du Soleil returns to L.A. with Corteo, a joyous and festive parade of life imagined by a clown. Like other Cirque shows, Corteo combines theater, spectacle and acrobatics.
COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 23; 7:30 p.m.
Chan is Missing
Secret Movie Club
1917 Bay St., 2nd Floor, downtown L.A
Before Everything Everywhere All at Once, there was Wayne Wang’s 1982 indie film Chan is Missing. Made by and starring Asian Americans at a time when no Asian American films were getting a national release, the film follows two cab drivers in San Francisco who search for the missing “Chan” of the title who owes them $4,000. The movie subtly plays off the old Charlie Chan series while playing against stereotypes.
COST: 12 - $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 23 - Sunday, March 26
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF)
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood
LAWTF, the longest-running annual solo festival for women in L.A., returns to live performance for its 2023 edition. The opening night Champagne Gala and Awards Ceremony takes place on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony and performances following at 8 p.m.
COST: $30 - $100; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 23; 8 p.m.
30 Years of Cookin’ With GAS
The Groundlings Theatre
7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax
The Groundlings celebrate the 30-year anniversary of one of their signature shows. Improv performances sparked by audience suggestions are performed by new and returning company members. Deanna Oliver directs a cast that includes H Michael Croner, Karli Kaiser, Lisa Kudrow, Lyric Lewis, George McGrath, Cheri Oteri, Nicole Parker, Jim Rash, Mindy Sterling, Julia Sweeney and Greg Worswick.
COST: $22; MORE INFO
Select Dates in March and April
Our Common Home
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
135 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles
The digital art studio Iregular has created an interactive public art exhibition that melds art and technology to exhibit humans’ troubled relationship with the planet. Using face, hand and full body tracking, Our Common Home allows users to influence digital artworks in real time, reflected on large screens on the plaza. The exhibition is available on March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1, 6, 7, 8, 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
The Night Agent
Matthew Quirk’s novel The Night Agent gets the TV series treatment with Gabriel Basso playing newly minted FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Working the overnight shift in the basement of the White House, Sutherland gets a call that leads him to a fast-moving conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. All 10 episodes of the series become available on Thursday, March 23 on Netflix.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.
- Alfred Coffee celebrates its 10th anniversary by launching a signature menu and merch collection on March 22. Items feature a curated selection of Alfred’s greatest hits, including the World Famous Vanilla Latte, O.G. Chagaccino and the Lavender Latte and new drinks — Matchaga (matcha with functional mushrooms), Alfred Bolt (a crisp clean energy drink) and Alfred Boost (a plant protein shake).
- Cheese classes return to Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery in Pasadena. The first Cheese 101 session kicks off on Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. (with another class on Tuesday, April 4). Taught by Agnes co-owner/head cheesemonger Vanessa Tilaka Kalb, the hands-on class introduces students to world of cheeses, with tastings of different cheese styles, milk types, and pairings. Classes are $95, with additional Wine Packages available for $30 per person.
- Throughout the month of March, Birdie G’s offers a special Monday happy hour featuring Future Gin cocktails. On Monday, March 20, Future Gin brand ambassador Gaby Mlynarczyk takes on a guest bar shift with a specialty cocktail, in addition to the Who Run the World and the Future is Female cocktails , both made with Future Gin. Happy hour cocktails are $14.
- The famed Mexico City cocktail bar Rayo teams up with Thunderbolt in Echo Park for one night only on Wednesday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rayo brings Cuervo-based drinks such as the Carne en su Jugo Old Fashioned, Sweet Potato High Ball, Citric Tequila Highball, and JackFruit Tom Collins.
- Monday, March 20 is the first day of spring. To celebrate, Sweet Rose Creamery’s Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street shops are giving away $1 kiddie scoops anytime on Monday during business hours. Try flavors including their Fresh Mint Chip or mango sorbet and banana with caramel ripple. The offer applies to in-shop purchases and is not available on third-party apps.
- Santa Monica’s goodboybob continues its St. Patrick’s Day offerings through the end of March. Menu highlights include the “Popeye’s Cousin” chapati made with spinach, almond/basil pesto, feta cheese, scallions and organic eggs; a St. Patrick’s Day Irish Stout from Berryessa; a Yuzu Matcha Tonic and a hot or iced matcha; and a matcha almond scone to munch on.
- A new casual eatery opened at the Natural History Museum last week. Neighborhood Grill by Post & Beam offers family-friendly and sustainably sourced menu items by Chef John Cleveland of the award-winning Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw eatery. Food options include hot and cold sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, street tacos, salads, nuggets and grab n’ go offerings.
-
But Yeoh is the first to publicly identify as Asian. We take a look at Oberon's complicated path in Hollywood.
-
His latest solo exhibition is titled “Flutterluster,” showing at Los Angeles gallery Matter Studio. It features large works that incorporate what Huss describes as a “fluttering line” that he’s been playing with ever since he was a child — going on 50 years.
-
It's set to open by mid-to-late February.
-
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
-
Comic-Con Is Live And In-Person Again And Yes, That Means Cosplayers Are Back. Why They're So ExcitedCosplayers will be holding court once again and taking photos with onlookers at the con.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Talks About What Really Happened Before, During And After Rejecting Marlon Brando’s OscarLittlefeather recalls an “incensed” John Wayne having to be restrained from assaulting her and being threatened with arrest if she read the long speech Brando sent with her.