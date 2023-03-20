Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: March 20 - 23

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Learn about the Valley’s dining history and classic eateries. Watch balloon art, comedy and music. Listen to stories of clumsiness. Be dazzled by Cirque du Soleil’s latest show.



Events

Monday, March 20; 7 p.m.

Vintage SFV Dining History Lecture

The Campo de Cahuenga

3900 Lankershim Blvd., Studio City

Campo de Cahuenga’s monthly Speakers Series welcomes historian Mary Mallory, who presents an illustrated lecture on the San Fernando Valley’s dining history. She’ll discuss the evolution of classic eateries, from roadhouses to fine dining and nightclubs.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, March 20; 7:30 p.m.

Inflatable Planet with Reggie Watts + More

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Take in an evening of balloons and music with balloon artist Addi Somekh and photographer Charlie Eckert. The two traveled to 35 countries, spontaneously making balloon crowns for people and documenting their reactions. They’ll share photos and stories while twisting balloons live for the audience. Somekh also plays a bass crafted entirely of balloons, and his band, Unpopable, will perform with special guest Reggie Watts. Ages 18+.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Monday, March 20; 7 p.m.

Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai: Dust Child

Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library

630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.

The ALOUD series and Skylight Books present bestselling author and poet Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai who discusses her latest work with Kenneth Nguyen, host of The Vietnamese podcast. Dust Child, her second novel written in English, is a “moving saga about family secrets, hidden trauma, and the overriding power of forgiveness, set during the war and in present-day Việt Nam.” The evening features special performances by Quyen Ngo and Dr. Jason R. Nguyen.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

'The Power of the Female Lens' fine art photography exhibit opens at The Ebell. (Johanna Siegmann)

Wednesday, March 22 - Sunday, April 23

The Power of the Female Lens Photography Exhibit

The Ebell Art Salon

741 South Lucerne Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Ebell presents an all-female fine art photography show, featuring the work of L.A.-based female artists: Janna Ireland, Johanna Siegmann and Jane Szabo. There’s an opening reception on Wednesday, March 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Wednesday, March 22; 7:30 p.m.

The Moth: Clumsy

Venue: Jam In The Van

3384 Motor Ave., Palms

Listen to five-minute stories around the theme of “clumsy.” Hear about the absence of grace, disasters, gaffes and missteps.

COST: $17.50; MORE INFO

Watch a live taping of 'One For the Books' with your bookish bestie Traci Thomas. (Claire Leahy/The Stacks)

Wednesday, March 22; 7 p.m.

One For The Books

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Traci Thomas, creator and host of The Stack podcast, talks about our obsession with celebrity culture, especially what we expect of famous women. Guests for this conversation include Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay as well as writer, comedian, and host of the Celebrity Book Club podcast, Chelsea Devantez.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 23 - Sunday, April 30

Corteo

Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.

Cirque Du Soleil returns to L.A. with Corteo, a joyous and festive parade of life imagined by a clown. Like other Cirque shows, Corteo combines theater, spectacle and acrobatics.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 23; 7:30 p.m.

Chan is Missing

Secret Movie Club

1917 Bay St., 2nd Floor, downtown L.A

Before Everything Everywhere All at Once, there was Wayne Wang’s 1982 indie film Chan is Missing. Made by and starring Asian Americans at a time when no Asian American films were getting a national release, the film follows two cab drivers in San Francisco who search for the missing “Chan” of the title who owes them $4,000. The movie subtly plays off the old Charlie Chan series while playing against stereotypes.

COST: 12 - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 23 - Sunday, March 26

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF)

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood

LAWTF, the longest-running annual solo festival for women in L.A., returns to live performance for its 2023 edition. The opening night Champagne Gala and Awards Ceremony takes place on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony and performances following at 8 p.m.

COST: $30 - $100; MORE INFO

The Groundlings celebrate the 30th anniverary of 'Cooking with Gas' every Thursday in March. (Courtesy of The Groundlings)

Thursday, March 23; 8 p.m.

30 Years of Cookin’ With GAS

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

The Groundlings celebrate the 30-year anniversary of one of their signature shows. Improv performances sparked by audience suggestions are performed by new and returning company members. Deanna Oliver directs a cast that includes H Michael Croner, Karli Kaiser, Lisa Kudrow, Lyric Lewis, George McGrath, Cheri Oteri, Nicole Parker, Jim Rash, Mindy Sterling, Julia Sweeney and Greg Worswick.

COST: $22; MORE INFO

Select Dates in March and April

Our Common Home

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles

The digital art studio Iregular has created an interactive public art exhibition that melds art and technology to exhibit humans’ troubled relationship with the planet. Using face, hand and full body tracking, Our Common Home allows users to influence digital artworks in real time, reflected on large screens on the plaza. The exhibition is available on March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1, 6, 7, 8, 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Viewing Pick

The Night Agent

Matthew Quirk’s novel The Night Agent gets the TV series treatment with Gabriel Basso playing newly minted FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Working the overnight shift in the basement of the White House, Sutherland gets a call that leads him to a fast-moving conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. All 10 episodes of the series become available on Thursday, March 23 on Netflix.



Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



Alfred Coffee celebrates its 10th anniversary by launching a signature menu and merch collection on March 22. Items feature a curated selection of Alfred’s greatest hits, including the World Famous Vanilla Latte, O.G. Chagaccino and the Lavender Latte and new drinks — Matchaga (matcha with functional mushrooms), Alfred Bolt (a crisp clean energy drink) and Alfred Boost (a plant protein shake).

celebrates its 10th anniversary by launching a signature menu and merch collection on March 22. Items feature a curated selection of Alfred’s greatest hits, including the World Famous Vanilla Latte, O.G. Chagaccino and the Lavender Latte and new drinks — Matchaga (matcha with functional mushrooms), Alfred Bolt (a crisp clean energy drink) and Alfred Boost (a plant protein shake). Cheese classes return to Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery in Pasadena. The first Cheese 101 session kicks off on Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. (with another class on Tuesday, April 4). Taught by Agnes co-owner/head cheesemonger Vanessa Tilaka Kalb , the hands-on class introduces students to world of cheeses, with tastings of different cheese styles, milk types, and pairings. Classes are $95, with additional Wine Packages available for $30 per person.

the hands-on class introduces students to world of cheeses, with tastings of different cheese styles, milk types, and pairings. with additional Wine Packages available for $30 per person. Throughout the month of March, Birdie G’s offers a special Monday happy hour featuring Future Gin cocktails. On Monday, March 20, Future Gin brand ambassador Gaby Mlynarczyk takes on a guest bar shift with a specialty cocktail, in addition to the Who Run the World and the Future is Female cocktails , both made with Future Gin. Happy hour cocktails are $14.

offers a special Monday happy hour featuring Future Gin cocktails. On Monday, March 20, Future Gin brand ambassador Gaby Mlynarczyk takes on a guest bar shift with a specialty cocktail, in addition to the , both made with Future Gin. Happy hour cocktails are $14. The famed Mexico City cocktail bar Rayo teams up with Thunderbolt in Echo Park for one night only on Wednesday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rayo brings Cuervo-based drinks such as the Carne en su Jugo Old Fashioned, Sweet Potato High Ball, Citric Tequila Highball, and JackFruit Tom Collins.

for one night only on Wednesday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rayo brings Cuervo-based drinks such as the Carne en su Jugo Old Fashioned, Sweet Potato High Ball, Citric Tequila Highball, and JackFruit Tom Collins. Monday, March 20 is the first day of spring. To celebrate, Sweet Rose Creamery’s Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street shops are giving away $1 kiddie scoops anytime on Monday during business hours. Try flavors including their Fresh Mint Chip or mango sorbet and banana with caramel ripple. The offer applies to in-shop purchases and is not available on third-party apps.

Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street shops are giving away $1 kiddie scoops anytime on Monday during business hours. Try flavors including their Fresh Mint Chip or mango sorbet and banana with caramel ripple. The offer applies to in-shop purchases and is not available on third-party apps. Santa Monica’s goodboybob continues its St. Patrick’s Day offerings through the end of March. Menu highlights include the “Popeye’s Cousin” chapati made with spinach, almond/basil pesto, feta cheese, scallions and organic eggs; a St. Patrick’s Day Irish Stout from Berryessa; a Yuzu Matcha Tonic and a hot or iced matcha; and a matcha almond scone to munch on.

through the end of March. Menu highlights include the “Popeye’s Cousin” chapati made with spinach, almond/basil pesto, feta cheese, scallions and organic eggs; a St. Patrick’s Day Irish Stout from Berryessa; a Yuzu Matcha Tonic and a hot or iced matcha; and a matcha almond scone to munch on. A new casual eatery opened at the Natural History Museum last week. Neighborhood Grill by Post & Beam offers family-friendly and sustainably sourced menu items by Chef John Cleveland of the award-winning Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw eatery. Food options include hot and cold sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, street tacos, salads, nuggets and grab n’ go offerings.