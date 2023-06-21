LA County DA Files Felony Charges Against Company For Dumping Hazardous Waste At Watts High School
For years, activists, students from Jordan High School and residents near the area have tried to call attention to hazardous conditions and pollution.
Recent Jordan High School graduate Genesis Cruz said it felt like her and other students’ concerns were dismissed.
“Shrapnel raining down on our school from explosions at Atlas Metals became a terrifying routine. I felt unsafe and constantly on-edge,” Cruz said.
Today, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced criminal charges against S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. for unlawfully disposing of hazardous waste at Jordan High School in Watts.
The 24-count complaint names the company and its owners, who are each charged with 21 felony counts of knowingly disposing of hazardous waste at a site with no permit and one felony count of deposit of hazardous waste.
The complaint alleges that hazardous waste was illegally disposed at Atlas' plant and onto Jordan High School property next door.
The DA’s office said soil samples taken from the school near the Atlas property show “excessive concentrations of lead and zinc.”
“More than 500 young students attend class and routinely breathe in dust with lead, chromium and other toxic materials,” Gascón said at a news conference Wednesday.
The DA said there have been reports of shards of scrap metal flying from Atlas Metal onto the blacktop where students play sports.
Hazardous pollutants
Gascón said lead concentrations in soil samples were reportedly 75 times higher than what the EPA defines as hazardous thresholds. “These pollutants can cause respiratory problems, neurological damage and even cancer,” the DA said.
Gascón said his office made the unusual choice to name the company’s owners, Gary and Matthew Weisenberg, in the case.
“We’re doing that because we believe that their conduct is egregious. We believe that they have consistently avoided and evaded facing the rules of law and we think that they are personally liable,” Gascón said.
Arraignment is scheduled for June 26. An attorney with the DA’s office working on the case said it was doubtful that a judge would immediately order Atlas to cease operations since there is a presumption of innocence in a criminal case.
“We were disappointed to see the charges. Atlas is actively working with the many public agencies involved and is actually moving close to a global resolution," said Benjamin Gluck, counsel for Atlas, in a statement emailed to LAist. "The District Attorney declined to engage with us and chose instead to file charges. We have not learned the details of those charges yet, but we will defend this case vigorously,” he added.
