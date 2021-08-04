Support for LAist comes from
News

It's A Bird! It's A Plane! It's... The International Space Station

By  Sofia James
Published Aug 4, 2021 4:29 PM
The International Space Station orbiting over Earth.
The International Space Station will be visible in L.A.'s night sky this evening - though it will look more like a small dot flying across the sky.
(Courtesy of NASA)
If you’re in L.A., take a minute tonight to take a look at the night sky for a special surprise.

Starting at 8:25 p.m. the International Space Station will be visible with the naked eye — no telescope needed.

The conditions today are prime for viewing with clear skies and no moonlight, according to the National Weather Service.

The station will be visible first coming from the northwest corner of the sky and move directly overhead to the southeast corner. It may not be immediately visible, but after a few minutes should appear as a small light dot moving across the sky.

While the ISS passes over L.A. regularly, it usually does so during daylight or low on the horizon, making it difficult to see.

There are currently seven people aboard the ISS, which is over 250 miles above the Earth.

For more info, you can check out NASA’s tracking map or view the live stream below.

