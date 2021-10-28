In Orange County, Another Asian American Public Official Fends Off Xenophobia, Racism

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

In just a matter of years, Irvine's political leadership has evolved to reflect the growing Asian population of the city — the largest of any in Orange County. The five-member City Council went from all-white in 2018 to having a new majority of three Asian American members in 2020.

But a xenophobic attack on Vice-Mayor Tammy Kim at a council meeting this week serves as a reminder to politicians of Asian descent of their ongoing struggle to prove their American bona fides.

Eugene Kaplan is part of a group of residents that wants to build a new veterans cemetery in Irvine. Kim backs a plan to build it on county-owned land in Anaheim Hills. An irritated Kaplan asked Kim how she felt about the tens of thousands of American service members who died during the Korean War. Kim responded, raising her voice twice with: "This is my country!"

Her voice grew tighter and louder: "I'm an American!"

Kaplan responded, "Yeah, you're American because you were lucky enough to live to get here."

Kaplan's comments were condemned by Mayor Farrah Khan and Councilman Mike Carroll, and some other constituents who spoke at the meeting.

But the incident also spawned an online discourse where some commenters accused Kim of overblowing Kaplan's remarks.

The incident echoed attacks earlier this year on Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Anti-COVID vaccination activists angry about the county's pandemic policies targeted Do’s Vietnamese heritage and called him a Communist unfit to lead.

The attacks on Do were louder and more profane, but Mary Ann Foo, an Irvine resident and executive director of the OC Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance, said what happened to Kim was no less damaging.

Racism "can be very overt," Foo said, referring to certain anti-Aslan slurs. "But there's also this insidious kind of thing of, Well, you're from Korea, we helped your people, we're saving you. You should be grateful to us."

Kim, who has spoken extensively against the rise in anti-Asian hate incidents during the pandemic, said she's used to racist attacks online, like when she sponsored a controversial anti-Asian hate resolution earlier this year.

But the public exchange with Kaplan crossed a new line for Kim.

"A white elected official is never questioned on their origin or their ethnicity, or made to feel that they need to be grateful," said Kim who emigrated from South Korea with her family as an infant. "But it's those of color, those of Asian American descent who are treated consistently as perpetual foreigners."

Foo, who is an eighth-generation Chinese American, said she and other Asian Americans could relate to Kim's response.

"When she said 'I am an American,' I wanted to cry," Foo said, "because how many times have I felt that or said that?"

More education is needed, Foo said, even somewhere as diverse as Irvine. It is California's fastest-growing large city, in part because of the influx of Asian households.