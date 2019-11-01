How To Make Friends In LA, Part 2

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Last week, we talked to experts about how to make friends in Los Angeles.

On the heels of that article, we asked how you make friends, and if you had any tips for other people looking to find a new #squad.

Your answers ranged from smiling to marathon training -- and some of them mirrored the answers we got from experts.

We also asked folks around the KPCC/LAist newsroom what led them to making successful platonic love connections in L.A. (We grouped the answers so they wouldn't be lonely.)

And, a friendly reminder: If part of what you want from the following activities is to meet new people, you do have to take some action that might feel weird or uncomfortable. But that's all part of the process.

"It's kind of like dating," said L.A.-based relationship therapist Amy McManus, LMFT. "You have to ask someone if they want to go do something with you, and that can be very intimidating... But you are only going to get from it what you put into it."

With that said, here are dozens and dozens of tried and true ways to buddy up in this massive, sun-baked, palm-tree slicked city we all call home:

FACE THE MUSIC

Go see live music all over town. Find your fam through your favorite tunes.

Hit the same music events over and over and get to know other repeat attendees.

Start a band.

Join a choir.

MAKE FRIENDS THROUGH SHARED INTERESTS

Think of something you want to learn and sign up for a class.

Give attention to your interests and hobbies and find related groups.

Join a book club at a local shop like Skylight or something like Reader's Circle.

Try an improv class.

Participate in a weekly bilingual Spanish-English convo group.

Get involved with a Neighborhood Council committee.

Plug into a smaller group within a house of worship.

MEET PEOPLE OUT AND ABOUT

Be a regular at a cafe, restaurant or park. Meet the other regulars.

If you're a sports fan, go to bars that show the games you like.

Say hi to people wearing jerseys or other clothing that means something to you, like a favorite sports team or a shared alma mater.

BROWSE THE APPS AND WEBSITES

There's a female-only "friend dating" app called Hey Vina!

And Bumble BFF.

Or start a special interest group on Nextdoor to surface nearby folks with similar interests.

MEET-UPS FOR...

Practicing English

Tech industry

Finding Female Friends Past 50 (FFF>F)

Group hikes

Alumni groups

LET'S GET PHYSICAL

Cycling groups

Hiking groups

Marathon training group (like Team in Training)

Bouldering/climbing classes

Consistently attend a gym or studio class

Find a Parks & Rec softball team

Play tennis

THE PARENT TRAP

Join local mom groups on Facebook

"When I was on maternity leave, I walked around L.A. introducing myself to all other new moms I saw (walking, at library...) and invited them over for a Friday playdate. We're still friends."

"Like your friends' kids. Or at least don't mind them. If you're single, but you meet someone cool who has a kid, their kid will always come first. BUT the adult will be THRILLED to have another cool adult come along with them as they deal with tedious parent-related stuff. Bonus: you may even develop an auntie/uncle role with the kid and have another friend as that person grows up."

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow small local small interest profiles on social media and go to their events.

There is a Facebook group for everything.

Look for fun social events on Facebook Events.

Ask L.A. Twitter people you interact with (and who interact back) to grab a drink/coffee.

WORK

Ask a coworker to grab lunch, or a coffee, or a drink after work.

"As an EXTREME introvert, I CAN. NOT. with the meeting of strangers in new places (my worst nightmare), but I always make lifelong friends at work."

AND FINALLY, SOME GOOD OL' SOLIDARITY

"For people who work in television or film, meeting friends on set is a breeze, but very seldom do I meet anyone close."

"Getting to know your neighbors better is probably the best thing you can do, but not that easy either."

"I think A LOT of people feel like they don't have many friends in L.A. I'd like to remind people just how many people feel that way."

We hope this list helps you get started on your friend quest! It may be a long journey, but it's a journey we know will be worth it.

Got any other questions? Ask us below.