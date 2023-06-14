Yet Another City Council Person Charged With Corruption (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The Los Angeles City Council got another black mark on its name Tuesday after the L.A. County District Attorney’s office filed several charges against longtime Councilperson Curren Price, including embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest. My colleague Frank Stoltze, civics and democracy correspondent for LAist, has all the details here.



Curren Price among other council people charged with corruption

Price is the latest member of the council to face corruption charges, following, most recently, Mark Ridley Thomas who a grand jury found guilty of bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud earlier this year. Former councilperson José Huizar will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to federal charges of racketeering and tax evasion. And in 2021, it was former councilperson Mitch Englander who was sentenced to a stint in prison.

There was also the scandal last October. City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after a secretly recorded conversation was leaked in which she and other city leaders were found making racist and homophobic remarks. Frank notes the charges against Price could impact the race to fill Martinez’s empty seat. Candidate Marisa Alcaraz is his deputy chief of staff.

At the time of Frank’s reporting, a spokesperson for Price said he had not yet seen the charges. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass had also not seen charges as of last evening but a spokesperson noted she was “saddened by the news.”

Southern California Public Radio, which includes LAist radio, the LAist website and LAist Studios, which operates the podcast How to LA , cut more than 10 percent of its staff Tuesday . The announcement came as a surprise to many; SCPR CEO Herb Scannell cited revenue shortfalls as the reason for eliminating 21 positions.

, . The announcement came as a surprise to many; SCPR CEO Herb Scannell cited revenue shortfalls as the reason for eliminating 21 positions. Community colleges are filling in the gap when it comes to training students to be pilots. My colleague Jackie Orchard has more details on Mt. San Antonio College’s program .

. Are squirrels eating your homegrown produce ? My colleague Jacob Margolis has some solutions for that. He’s currently having his own backyard battle with the critters snacking on his fruit trees.

? My colleague Jacob Margolis has some solutions for that. He’s currently having his own backyard battle with the critters snacking on his fruit trees. Should housing be a human right ? Some California lawmakers are pushing for that to be enshrined in the constitution. But how? And really what does that really mean? CalMatters offers this explainer here.

? Some California lawmakers are pushing for that to be enshrined in the constitution. But how? And really what does that really mean? CalMatters offers this explainer here. It’s long been a challenge for poorer school districts to retain teachers ; many jump to more affluent places after a few years. Now, California lawmakers are considering a couple different paths that could change that outcome, including grants for those who agree to work in high-poverty schools. Read more about the proposals here.

; many jump to more affluent places after a few years. Now, California lawmakers are considering a couple different paths that could change that outcome, including grants for those who agree to work in high-poverty schools. Read more about the proposals here. Ron Gold, an entertainment journalist and a gay rights activist, has a new play called SICK . It’s about the removal of homosexuality as a mental illness in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and the social stigmas that he faced.

. It’s about the removal of as a mental illness in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and the social stigmas that he faced. Wild co-host Megan Tan wrote about her self-discovering journey to loving herself. She spoke with two of the podcast ’s voice actors about what served as the catalyst.

Four L.A. students who recognized their power to create change

Vivian Musacchia, Mt. San Antonio College (Courtesy Vivan Musacchia / LAist)

Now for something we hope you’ll find inspiring…In high school, I learned how to truly speak up for myself. It is a time when students learn about themselves, others and the world around them — injustices and all.

My colleague Mariana Dale spoke with four students and recent high school graduates who decided to do more than just attend classes and do extracurricular activities. They became activists.

For example, meet 19-year-old Vivian Musacchia. She’s currently a student at Mt. San Antonio College but returned to her former high school in the fall to bring awareness about students like her — students with disabilities.

Musacchia uses a wheelchair and had some obstacles in high school, like being able to move through a crowded classroom or participating safely in an earthquake drill. She spoke up in front of the Rowland Unified School District to request officials adopt a disability policy. She’s also met with her old school’s staff and created a series of training videos to help teachers understand what students with disabilities need in order to access learning and be safe in emergencies. Now, she has a TikTok where she also brings awareness.

So what kind of advice does she have for other students who want to make change happen?

“Brainstorm ways that they can address that issue,” she said. “Talk to people, for help because… that's always going to help you gain more insight into what you need to do.”

Read the rest of Mariana’s profiles in student activism here.