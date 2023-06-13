SCPR To Cut More Than 10% Of Staff Positions, CEO Cites Budget Shortfall

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Southern California Public Radio’s CEO said Tuesday the public broadcast network will eliminate more than 10% of its staff positions in response to a revenue shortfall he attributed primarily to a recent decline in Hollywood studio advertising.

Southern California Public Radio operates the LAist 89.3 radio station, the LAist website, and LAist Studios, which produces podcasts.

The CEO, Herb Scannell, said 21 of the organization's approximately 175 positions are being eliminated. It is not clear how many of the positions being eliminated are currently filled.

The surprise announcement, shared in a memo and announced to staff in a brief Zoom meeting, follows similar cutbacks at a variety of other media outlets, including NPR and the Los Angeles Times.

In LAist’s case, Scannell said the cutbacks primarily involve administrative staff, producers and technicians and have another purpose: to allow LAist to rearrange its staffing to bolster the scope and speed of its online news reporting.

“We need more reporting,” he said.

LAist Chief Content Officer Kristen Muller said that need became clear in January when company officials compared the speed and scope of the station’s radio and online reporting as residents of Montecito were being evacuated during a heavy rain emergency. LAist 89.3’s on-air coverage was up to the minute, Muller said, while LAist.com stories appeared with a couple hours' delay.

“There was an enormous gap,” she said, and LAist’s leaders became convinced “we are not staffed properly to do both” timely reporting on air and on the website.

Scannell said he hopes to help correct the imbalance by creating at least seven new reporting and internal data analyst positions for the website over the next year.

“More and more folks are getting news online,” he said. “We need to figure out a way to develop [more online] loyalty.”



Annual revenue fluctuations in recent years

Publicly reported financial figures by Southern California Public Radio, which is organized as a nonprofit affiliate of NPR, show significant fluctuations in annual revenue in recent years. Revenue ranged from a low of $30 million in FY 2018-19, when Scannell became CEO midyear, to a high of $42 million the following year. FY 2020-21 saw revenue dip to $37 million before rebounding to $42 million in FY 2021-22.

In an interview Tuesday morning, Scannell estimated that 20% to 25% of revenue comes from advertising, which has fallen off this year by “a couple of million dollars.” He attributed the falloff to “a cloud of [possible] recession hanging over” the economy and factors such as the current writer’s strike affecting Hollywood studios, which typically advertise heavily to promote their TV shows and movies.

Scannell said a substantial amount of revenue comes from contributions from listeners and readers, with much of the rest coming mainly from philanthropists.



An investment in podcasts, and now a turn back

When Scannell was named CEO in January 2019 after stints heading Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America, he announced plans to widen Southern California Public Radio’s foray into podcasts, which he did.

Now, however, he plans to cut back. Podcasts are primarily funded through advertising. “The podcast industry has been a rollercoaster — a rollercoaster up and a rollercoaster down,” Scannell said. “Now it’s down.”

He said LAist’s signature podcasts, including “How to LA” and “LA Report” will remain, and in the case of the investigative series “Imperfect Paradise,” will expand. But some short-run series will be eliminated.

Earlier this year, Scannell led a rebranding at Southern California Public Radio. Previously the radio station was called KPCC and the website LAist. Now both operations are under the same name.

Disclosure: This story was reported and written by on-call Senior Reporter Ted Rohrlich and edited by Senior Editors Mary Plummer and Paul Glickman. Under LAist's protocol for reporting on itself, no corporate official or news executive reviewed this story before it was posted publicly.