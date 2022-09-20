Support for LAist comes from
BREAKING NEWS — In TV Interviews, Kevin de León Says He Won't Resign City Council Seat

Ted Rohrlich

Senior Reporter, on-call (he/him)

I'm a print veteran who recently unretired to join this newsroom part-time. From 1982 to 2009, I was a reporter at the L.A. Times, where I specialized in criminal justice and public corruption investigations.

After that, I was research director for a large Service Employees International local union, an administrative deputy controller for the City of Los Angeles, an independent researcher and writer, and then a retiree who got a bit bored.

I’m the father of two and grandfather of two and volunteer as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate for a foster child.

