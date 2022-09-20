Ted Rohrlich
Senior Reporter, on-call (he/him)
I'm a print veteran who recently unretired to join this newsroom part-time. From 1982 to 2009, I was a reporter at the L.A. Times, where I specialized in criminal justice and public corruption investigations.
After that, I was research director for a large Service Employees International local union, an administrative deputy controller for the City of Los Angeles, an independent researcher and writer, and then a retiree who got a bit bored.
I’m the father of two and grandfather of two and volunteer as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate for a foster child.
