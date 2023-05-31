Will Mayor Bass Make Good On Homelessness Promises? And Other Headlines

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

What do 4,339 Southern Californians say needs immediate action from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass?

Tracking Mayor Bass' promises on homelessness

Late last year, LAist set out to hear from Angelenos about their top priorities for incoming L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. Our goal was to listen to your concerns so we could better align our news coverage to address issues that you told us are top of mind. We kept our survey open for three months, ultimately hearing from thousands of people who live and work across the city.

What issue came out on top? Homelessness.

Two-thirds of the individuals who responded said that Bass needs to prioritize what many Angelenos feel is the city’s largest crisis. About a third of respondents said homelessness caused them personal stress more than any other issue.

Mayor Bass seems to know this. After being sworn in late last year she declared a state of emergency and promised to move 17,000 unhoused people into a mix of interim and permanent housing.

It is a huge effort that will take movement on a bunch of different fronts, from her Inside Safe motel shelter program to federal emergency housing vouchers. In addition to hearing loud and clear that the homelessness crisis was city's biggest problem, we also heard you want to know how Bass is doing on her campaign promises. That's why LAist is now watching progress on some of her key initiatives with our promise tracker. We will update metrics once every three months, and potentially more often if data releases more frequently. This is what we’re watching out for:

The number of people housed in Bass’ first year

The number of people who’ve entered and left Inside Safe

The total cost of the Inside Safe program over time

The number of federal emergency housing vouchers leased

The number of housing units completed under Proposition HHH

The number of people experiencing homelessness in L.A. over time

The mayor will be on LAist’s AirTalk later this morning in the 10 a.m. hour to address our questions about this.

Now, if you are confused on how we even got here with the homelessness crisis in the first place or need help navigating who is in charge of what, we’ve got you covered. LAist’s Unhoused Communities Reporter Nick Gerda wrote a guide on how to understand homelessness in L.A.

While you’re at it, listen to the latest How To LA podcast episode as Nick and How To LA host Brian De Los Santos discuss the state of affairs when it comes to this ongoing crisis in our city.

According to a new UCLA report, Asian Americans don’t have the political clout to secure wins for their preferred candidates in elections, even though they’re the third largest racial group in Los Angeles. My colleague Josie Huang reported on how redistricting plays a role in this, as well as where in L.A. Asian Americans do have influence.

for their preferred candidates in elections, even though they’re the third largest racial group in Los Angeles. My colleague Josie Huang reported on how redistricting plays a role in this, as well as where in L.A. Asian Americans do have influence. It’s time for the Vincent Thomas Bridge , the main gateway to the Port of L.A., to get a makeover. The heavy load that it's carried for nearly 60 years has worn it down. Caltrans officials are seeking input from nearby communities because it will impact their commute.

, the main gateway to the Port of L.A., to get a makeover. The heavy load that it's carried for nearly 60 years has worn it down. Caltrans officials are seeking input from nearby communities because it will impact their commute. The world’s richest man was planning to build a luxury hotel, but Beverly Hills residents had other ideas. Read my colleague Elly Yu’s article about how voters stood up against Bernard Arnault Forbes and LVMH and defeated his plan for the hotel.

was planning to build a luxury hotel, but Beverly Hills residents had other ideas. Read my colleague Elly Yu’s article about how voters stood up against Bernard Arnault Forbes and LVMH and defeated his plan for the hotel. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democrats are currently at odds on whether to issue a fine on Californians who don’t have health insurance . KFF Health News’ Angela Hart has more on this tension with Democrats who don’t believe that individuals should be taxed for not affording the growing costs of healthcare.

. KFF Health News’ Angela Hart has more on this tension with Democrats who don’t believe that individuals should be taxed for not affording the growing costs of healthcare. Environmentalists and tribal representatives are asking state water officials to stop diverting Mono Lake’s water to L.A. CalMatters Alastair Bland has more details about the legacy of Mono Lake and what rights L.A. actually has to water from the Mono basin.

water to L.A. CalMatters Alastair Bland has more details about the legacy of Mono Lake and what rights L.A. actually has to water from the Mono basin. Helmets To Hardhats is a nationwide program that helps veterans adjust to civilian life with apprenticeships in the construction industry. My colleague Tyler Wayne wrote about how the program works.

is a nationwide program that helps veterans adjust to civilian life with apprenticeships in the construction industry. My colleague Tyler Wayne wrote about how the program works. On Tuesday, the state appeals court voted to overturn Newsom’s decision to prohibit parole for Leslie Van Houten, one of Charles Manson’s murderous followers. Read the latest update about the Charles Manson commune here.

one of Charles Manson’s murderous followers. Read the latest update about the Charles Manson commune here. The eastern Riverside County city of Blythe was already dying, but now the state has decided to close its prison. CalMatters’ Nigel Duara has more on how this prison closing could impact the small town.

was already dying, but now the state has decided to close its prison. CalMatters’ Nigel Duara has more on how this prison closing could impact the small town. For Megan Tan, Hainan chicken rice holds special memories. For the latest WILD podcast post, she shared her three top spots for Hainan chicken rice in L.A.

Why Did Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And James Baldwin Go To Beverly Hills in 1968?

The documentary MLK/FBI shows the surveillance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (labeled by the FBI as the "most dangerous" Black person in America). (Courtesy IFC Films)

Today for Way Back In L.A., we’re going to Beverly Hills, 1968.

If you know a little bit about history, you’d know that year was a notable time stamp in our history books. There was a major turning point in the Vietnam War that played a part in weakening U.S. public support for it. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated. And NASA’s Apollo 8 space mission launched.

Let’s hop into my yellow DeLorean low-rider coupe to travel to Beverly Hills — an area known for its glitz, glamour and wealth — not to shop like the rich and famous, but to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and James Baldwin speak, just 19 days before King was killed.

Harmony Holiday, a contributing writer for Los Angeles Times’ Image magazine, wrote about a benefit for the Vietnam War where Baldwin spoke with vitriol and King with urgency about the growing concern over the war. King connected it to poverty in the United States.

As many people know, in his later years, King became more radical in his tone and advocacy for civil rights and on this day, Holiday wrote, “King was not in Los Angeles to deliver more flowers to the grave of that brotherly love which he had openly mourned and prayed over for decades in his calls for solidarity and unconditional peace; he seemed intent on exposing the necrotic contents of that crypt without remorse."

The Vietnam War was just one of the many things he spoke out against later on in his life, along with poverty and capitalism. So, if you can imagine, this was King in his most revolutionary form.

Read the rest of Holiday’s article about this historic, eventful night in Beverly Hills here.