Turtle Power In The San Gabriel River (And Other Headlines)
We are on the verge of entering fall, and as the heat that’s blanketed SoCal begins to dissipate, we are taking a few breaths to soak in and discuss the climate and environment around us. That first breath starts with a tale of turtles.
-
Turtles thrive
Our Jacob Margolis explores the resurgence of green sea turtles, creatures once teetering on the verge of extinction, partially due to the harsh, Spartan odyssey they undertake from birth to find a home. But many of them have found one — right in the San Gabriel River. Their population numbers have now reached unseen levels in an unexpected spot. Check out the rest of this remarkable recovery tale here.
There are other facets of climate to explore. We may be entering a cooldown, but heat will always be part of the SoCal reality. Erin Stone examines the benefits of heat pumps, which can serve as a more efficient alternative to traditional air conditioning units. In a sobering story, Gabriela Aoun Angueira of Grist details how the U.S. has already set a record for the number of billion-dollar climate disasters in 2023 … and there’s still four months left.
Finally, we revisit one more reality we face in SoCal: wildfires. It’s never a bad time to prepare, especially as Santa Ana winds come calling.
These stories mark the debut of Climate Wednesdays, which will showcase our climate, science and environment coverage to help you discover L.A.'s natural wonders, understand our relationship to nature, and navigate the growing climate emergency. We look forward to continuing that conversation with you in the weeks to come.
More news
-
- Herb Scannell, the president and CEO of Southern California Public Radio, has announced his plans to retire. He’s staying on until a replacement is found.
- Cal State trustees are expected to vote today on a 6% tuition increase.
- A panel of advisers to the CDC is supporting a wide-scale distribution of the new COVID boosters.
- State lawmakers just passed a bill that would allow churches and colleges to create affordable housing on their own land.
- The U.S. government is squaring off against Google in court, saying the giant is a monopoly abusing its power. There’s historical significance here — it’s the first major monopoly trial in the era of the modern internet.
- There’s a newly discovered comet in the sky, buzzing by Earth. It’ll take some effort to see, but it’s not coming back for another 400 years.
- Did you manage the catch the beautiful pink sunset Monday evening? We did. Enjoy the pictures.
Wait... one more thing
Not just another stadium
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one of the city’s — I’d even say country’s — greatest landmarks. We know it mostly from the bevy of sports and musical events that have taken place within its hallowed walls, and it’ll be a focal point once again when the Summer Olympics come to town for the third time.
But it’s not just a place to see a game, as the crew from How To LA explores. There’s a long tapestry of history folded into the Coliseum’s soon-to-be 100 years, and you can click here to listen to the team unpack some of it, with the help of a few guests.
-
