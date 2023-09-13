Turtle Power In The San Gabriel River (And Other Headlines)

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

We are on the verge of entering fall, and as the heat that’s blanketed SoCal begins to dissipate, we are taking a few breaths to soak in and discuss the climate and environment around us. That first breath starts with a tale of turtles.

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



Turtles thrive

Our Jacob Margolis explores the resurgence of green sea turtles , creatures once teetering on the verge of extinction, partially due to the harsh, Spartan odyssey they undertake from birth to find a home. But many of them have found one — right in the San Gabriel River. Their population numbers have now reached unseen levels in an unexpected spot. Check out the rest of this remarkable recovery tale here .

There are other facets of climate to explore. We may be entering a cooldown, but heat will always be part of the SoCal reality. Erin Stone examines the benefits of heat pumps , which can serve as a more efficient alternative to traditional air conditioning units. In a sobering story, Gabriela Aoun Angueira of Grist details how the U.S. has already set a record for the number of billion-dollar climate disasters in 2023 … and there’s still four months left.

Finally, we revisit one more reality we face in SoCal: wildfires. It’s never a bad time to prepare , especially as Santa Ana winds come calling.

These stories mark the debut of Climate Wednesdays, which will showcase our climate, science and environment coverage to help you discover L.A.'s natural wonders, understand our relationship to nature, and navigate the growing climate emergency. We look forward to continuing that conversation with you in the weeks to come.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... one more thing

Not just another stadium

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has history that goes beyond sports. (Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one of the city’s — I’d even say country’s — greatest landmarks. We know it mostly from the bevy of sports and musical events that have taken place within its hallowed walls, and it’ll be a focal point once again when the Summer Olympics come to town for the third time.

But it’s not just a place to see a game, as the crew from How To LA explores. There’s a long tapestry of history folded into the Coliseum’s soon-to-be 100 years, and you can click here to listen to the team unpack some of it, with the help of a few guests.