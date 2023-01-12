Why This Lull In The Storms Should Be About Getting Ready For More Rain

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Take even a quick look at certain areas (Nichols Canyon Road in the Hollywood Hills or much of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties) and you’ll clearly see the aftermath of the winter storms that have been plowing down on us for the past couple of weeks.



Cleaning Up Is Underway

The storms have left much debris from flooding, mudslides and downed trees all over Southern California. Sadly, it claimed the lives of 18 people statewide.

For the moment, we have a little break. That has Southern California residents hurrying to clean up before the next storms hit our area on Friday. I urge you to listen to this advice from Bryan La Sota, who works in emergency management for L.A. County:

“It's time for everybody to be prepared to use this lull in the storm to be prepared for the next one and have things in place to be ready.”

My colleagues wrote about current clean up efforts and spoke to a geologist about what’s next. Jeremy Lancaster, with the California Geological Survey, said the threat of landslides will persist for quite a while even after the winter storms subside.

"So the threat of these big, deep landslides occurring after a heavy rain year like we're seeing now may continue into the summer," he said.

If you live somewhere vulnerable, you can do quite a bit to prepare. Looking ahead in the future, we’ll have more rain this weekend, but according to NWS meteorologists, any storms won’t be as strong as the ones we’ve experienced this week.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Yesterday, I told you about Oscar Leon Sanchez, a man whose family said was struggling with his mental health when he was shot and killed by the LAPD. Now, LAPD Chief Michel Moore has released body cam footage of two fatal LAPD shootings and one in-custody death that all happened already this year. In response, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said she has “grave concerns about the deeply disturbing tapes.” Full investigations are underway.

Now, LAPD Chief Michel Moore has released body cam footage of two fatal LAPD shootings and one in-custody death that all happened already this year. In response, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said she has “grave concerns about the deeply disturbing tapes.” Full investigations are underway. We Californians can’t help but to love jumping into the ocean, especially after a long bout of rainy, windy storms. But reader beware: public health experts say you should stay out of the ocean and other storm water for at least five days after rainfall so you don’t get ill. Since it’s expected to rain again this weekend, we just might have to wait a little bit longer.

Since it’s expected to rain again this weekend, we just might have to wait a little bit longer. L.A.’s new mayor has solving the homelessness crisis as her main priority — which also means working with L.A. County officials. Already there’s some confusion between Bass’ office and the L.A. Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) as to what will happen with the future of housing people at L.A. Grand Hotel and the fate of folks living there now.

at L.A. Grand Hotel and the fate of folks living there now. This string of winter storms has brought back painful flashbacks for communities in La Conchita and Montecito, two areas that have experienced deadly, destructive mudslides. With more storms coming, those communities need to be ready in case disaster strikes again.

in La Conchita and Montecito, two areas that have experienced deadly, destructive mudslides. With more storms coming, those communities need to be ready in case disaster strikes again. How did Katie Griggs, a young woman from Maryland, discover Kundalini and turn herself into a yoga and wellness influencer in L.A.? Check out the latest episode of the “Queen of Conspiracy Theories,” the fourth season of our podcast Imperfect Paradise, to hear what those who knew her best have to say about the last years of her life.

the fourth season of our podcast to hear what those who knew her best have to say about the last years of her life. A Federal Aviation Administration system outage caused thousands of domestic flights to be delayed or canceled yesterday. President Biden told reporters that he anticipates learning more from the federal transportation department, which does not have a permanent leader after a Trump appointee, Steve Dickson left the post halfway through his term.

President Biden told reporters that he anticipates learning more from the federal transportation department, which does not have a permanent leader after a Trump appointee, Steve Dickson left the post halfway through his term. What’s to blame for the increased price of natural gas ? Severin Borenstein from the UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute says it’s a pipeline problem in California. If you or someone you know is having a hard time paying their gas bill, SoCalGas has assistance programs and tools to help you save.

? Severin Borenstein from the UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute says it’s a pipeline problem in California. If you or someone you know is having a hard time paying their gas bill, SoCalGas has assistance programs and tools to help you save. Our beloved In-N-Out Burger is expanding further east than ever, to Tennessee, to be exact. Tennessee officials say that it will be a $125.5 million venture that will bring in hundreds of jobs in Nashville and surrounding areas.

How To Volunteer On MLK Day And Eat With Community

Los Angeles is finding safe ways to celebrate MLK Day in 2022. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist / Graphic courtesy of Leadership Long Beach)

This Monday, we’ll be celebrating the life and legacy of the civil rights activist Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s a day to give back and make meaningful change in our communities — known as a “day on, not a day off.”

One thing I love doing on this special day every year is giving back through FOOD. So for this week’s food topic, I wanted to highlight a way YOU can give back too…and share a meal with community members in the West Adams neighborhood.

On Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 24th Street Elementary School, you can volunteer or donate to Big Sunday’s 11th Annual MLK Day Clothing Drive & Community Breakfast. You can either sponsor a new clothing bag, purchase items from a wishlist, volunteer in-person, be an event sponsor, lead a new clothing collection or make cards to go with the clothing gifts. Check out more information about how to get involved here.

Still want some food? L.A. Work’s Martin Luther King Day of Service 2023 is also happening on Monday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and, yes, it is part food festival. Did you know that in 1964, Dr. King spoke to 15,000 Angelenos at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum? Well, on Monday, you can volunteer at the L.A. Coliseum as a part of their celebration of King’s life. There’s a vegan food festival, a nonprofit fair and an environmental racism panel discussion. Sign up to volunteer here.

There’s a plethora of “Dine and Drink Deals” starting tomorrow night that you can take advantage of as well as tons of events for your three-day holiday weekend.