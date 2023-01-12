Chief Moore Releases Footage From Two Fatal LAPD Shootings And Questions Some Officers’ Actions

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Wednesday questioned the actions of officers leading up to the fatal shooting of Takar Smith on Jan. 2.

Smith's death is one of three fatalities — two police shootings and one in-custody death — already this year that Moore addressed at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Moore also released officer-worn body-camera footage from all three incidents.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in a statement released following the news conference, said she had “grave concerns about the deeply disturbing tapes that were released.”

Both the police shootings involved people whose families say were struggling with mental health issues, raising again questions about police response.

Moore said of 31 LAPD shootings in 2022, 11 involved a person perceived to have a mental illness. The chief re-iterated Wednesday that MEU teams were responding to about one-third of mental health calls and that more mental health clinicians and resources were needed.

As with all officer shootings, the three deaths are currently under an internal investigation by the LAPD.

Here's what we know.



Takar Smith

Takar Smith, 45, was allegedly armed with a kitchen knife before officers tased him and then opened fire with live rounds.

In audio of a 911 call released by the department, a caller can be heard telling dispatchers that Smith lives with schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication.

“He’s supposed to take medication because he has, like a mental illness,” the caller says.

Moore said several points of the Smith incident give him “pause.”

“I’m being very clear about my dissatisfaction with what I believe were points of information regarding [Smith’s] mental health... that... resources were not called upon,” Moore said. The chief questioned why one of the LAPD’s specially trained Mental Evaluation Unit (MEU) teams were not called to the scene to attempt to de-escalate Smith.



Oscar Leon Sanchez

A day after officers fatally shot Smith, Oscar Leon Sanchez, 35, was shot and killed by LAPD officers who opened fire with live and non-lethal ammunition. Sanchez’s family said he was struggling with his mental health when he was killed. The family's attorney said Sanchez has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

The LAPD claims Sanchez “stepped toward them while holding a two-foot-long metal object with an approximate three-inch spike protruding from one end,” at which point officers fired live and non-lethal ammunition. Sanchez was struck and killed by live ammunition, according to the department.



Keenan Anderson

According to a police report, on Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson died after LAPD officers used “a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks” to arrest him after a traffic collision.

Moore claimed Anderson had been involved in a traffic collision and was attempting to flee. He said Anderson was “resisting officers’ actions to take him into custody.”



Concerns

“Especially as a former health care professional, I am deeply troubled that mental health experts were not called in, even when there was a documented history of past mental health crisis,” Bass added.

Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter Grassroots told LAist outside of LAPD headquarters that the latest incidents underscored the need for reforms.

“Mental health challenges and crises are not crimes,” Abdullah said. “It’s very easy to get to the solution that we need police out of mental health calls, we need police out of traffic stops and we need to invest those dollars in mental health resources."