What Role Did Yoga Play In Guru Jagat’s Descent Down The Conspiracy Rabbit Hole During The Pandemic?

Topline:

The latest season of our podcast Imperfect Paradise examines the “wellness to QAnon pipeline” by following one yoga teacher’s descent into conspiracy theories. Episode 2 is out today.

About Episode 2: Katie Griggs, a young woman from rural Maryland, discovers Kundalini yoga in her early 20s and goes all in. She transforms herself into Guru Jagat, a beloved and controversial yoga and wellness influencer in Los Angeles. In this episode, her friends, family, and coworkers grapple with how she changed in the final years of her life. And we explore the connections between yoga and conspiracies like QAnon.

Why you should check it out: Listen to an exclusive interview with Guru Jagat’s mother, who describes how she and her daughter “were inseparable until the pandemic and her crazy volatile ideas.”

Also — everyone loves a wild origin story: Hear Guru Jagat’s tale of receiving the business plan for her yoga studio from a dead yoga master while at a meditation retreat in New Mexico.

How do I listen? Episodes 1 and 2 are now available from LAist Studios. Check it out wherever you get your podcasts! Or listen here: