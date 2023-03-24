San Bernardino Mountain Communities Come Together After Record-Setting Storms

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

We’ve had one helluva stormy, snowy and rainy few months, haven’t we? Some of the people who’ve experienced the brunt of this wild weather in Southern California live in rural communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.



Record-setting storms in Southern California hit mountain communities hard

Many of the folks who live there are used to taking care of themselves and are well-equipped to do so. What they’re not used to doing is being on guard for weeks at a time. And most haven’t experienced weather like this in over 30 years. As a matter of fact, the National Weather Service department that oversees the region issued its first-ever blizzard warning a month ago when the first heavy snow fell. That first storm hit hard and lasted for days. Help from the county didn’t arrive. In the end, it was the neighbors who came together to assist neighbors.

In my colleague Erin Stone’s latest story, she explored how essential mutual aid groups have been during this record-setting season of storms. They’ve gathered together to provide help for those who severely needed it, collecting donations, distributing food and checking on people who are snowed in.

There are also resources in Erin's article for residents and information on how folks outside of the area can help.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More news

The Los Angeles Unified school strike has ended, but the district and the union representing workers are still at an impasse. Negotiations continue. LAUSD doesn't have billions to pay staff more but it does have cash reserves designated for specific needs that could be redirected. My colleague Mariana Dale explored how this might work.

has ended, but the district and the union representing workers are still at an impasse. Negotiations continue. LAUSD doesn't have billions to pay staff more but it does have cash reserves designated for specific needs that could be redirected. My colleague Mariana Dale explored how this might work. Mark Ridley-Thomas’ federal corruption trial has come to a close. Now, his future is up to the jury. My colleague Frank Stoltze has the latest on the closing arguments that were presented yesterday.

has come to a close. Now, his future is up to the jury. My colleague Frank Stoltze has the latest on the closing arguments that were presented yesterday. Pop quiz: Can you guess how many potholes people have called in this month? It's 5,869 in the city of L.A. While many of these have been fixed, there’s still 1,875 that need to be repaired. It’s not just a problem on city streets, either. My colleague Caitlin Hernández wrote about the damage potholes caused to highways, too.

people have called in this month? It's 5,869 in the city of L.A. While many of these have been fixed, there’s still 1,875 that need to be repaired. It’s not just a problem on city streets, either. My colleague Caitlin Hernández wrote about the damage potholes caused to highways, too. In the aftermath of the 1992 uprising in Los Angeles, a music festival aimed to bring people together. The Roots of Rap introduced L.A. to Tiger JK, a guy now recognized as the Godfather of Korean Hip-Hop. For more, listen to the latest episode of K-Pop Dreaming , the new LAist Studios podcast that looks into the history of K-pop.

introduced L.A. to Tiger JK, a guy now recognized as the Godfather of Korean Hip-Hop. For more, listen to the latest episode of , the new LAist Studios podcast that looks into the history of K-pop. Forensics, smarter tech and the power of knowledge are some of the reasons why we don’t see as many serial killers nowadays in California like we used to in the 1970s and 1980s.

nowadays in California like we used to in the 1970s and 1980s. Former President Donald Trump faces three active investigations that could upend his 2024 presidential candidacy if he is criminally charged. NPR’s Becky Sullivan has the details on these ongoing criminal investigations.

Scammers are using new techniques, like using a family member’s voice from content posted online, to swindle you. Now, there’s a Federal Trade Commission consumer alert this week for people to be on guard for these fraudulent voice calls.

you. Now, there’s a Federal Trade Commission consumer alert this week for people to be on guard for these fraudulent voice calls. The Federal Trade Commission proposed a new rule that would help people cancel subscriptions and memberships . It might soon be as simple as a click of a button.

. It might soon be as simple as a click of a button. Looking for a little fun this weekend? Here are some suggestions for what to do.

It's Ramadan. Here's what not to say to your Muslim friends

Over 3.45 million Americans celebrate the Islamic holy month — here are a few tips to get you acquainted. (Eda Uzunlar / NPR )

Ramadan Mubarak to all readers who observe. This month-long period marks one of the holiest times of the year for people of Muslim faith and, as you may know, those who practice often choose to fast from morning to night.

For those of us who do not observe Ramadan, NPR has provided a guide on what to say, and what not to say, to your Muslim friends and co-workers during this time.

NPR’s Eda Uzunlar has all the details on how to be respectful during this important time for people.

For example, remember that those who observe are fasting all day, and refraining from all food and water. So what can you do to support them? Ask to join them in iftar, an evening meal to break their fast!