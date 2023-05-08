Los Angeles Armenians Fight To Help Their Countrymen. And More Headlines

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Pop quiz: What region in the nation is home to the largest population of Armenian Americans outside of Armenia itself?



SoCal Armenians try to help those abroad

If you guessed Los Angeles County, you’d be right. L.A. County is home to more than 200,000 people of Armenian descent. The culture and legacy is so strong here that April is Armenian History Month. Many Armenians reside in Glendale or in Little Armenia, a neighborhood in East Hollywood. Their history and heritage is one rife with connections to neighboring countries, genocide and displacement. They live with a perpetual search for identity among intergenerational communities.

Right now, there’s a tension born from the latest development between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan. The two countries have been in conflict with each other for more than a century, having fought two wars over a region called Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh.

There’s currently a blockade that has stopped people living in the region from getting food and other supplies.

Armenians in L.A. want to help. My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas wrote about the history of conflict as well as how various groups in L.A., like the Armenian National Committee, the Center of Truth and Justice and USC’s Armenian Students’ Association, are working to make changes for people in the region.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

