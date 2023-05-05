LA County Fair Starts Today: Pig Races, Lumberjack Contests, Rainbow Corn And More

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

It’s L.A. County Fair time, y’all, and you know what that means: time to stuff yourself with the absolute most bizarre and most fried and most delicious, cardiac-arrest-inducing food known to humankind. Also, animals!

The fair, which debuted in Pomona in 1922, starts today and runs through May 29 at the Pomona Fairplex. The theme this year is “Spring Into Fair: Where Fun Blooms,” and it's the second year the event is being held in May.

“Spring is a time of renewal and rebirth and we are engaged in a renaissance of sorts as we enter our second century,” said Walter Marquez, the Fairplex president and CEO.

The fair opens today with a Cinco de Mayo party. In addition to Hot Cheeto-smothered turkey legs, rainbow corn on the cob and nitrogen-infused churros, here are some other vents and activities we’re excited about:

Paul Bunyon Lumberjack Show

If watching people dressed as lumberjacks throw axes, chop wood and carve with chainsaws is your idea of a good time, you won’t want to miss the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show . And you might even learn something in the process; according to the show’s website, it demonstrates “logging skills used throughout history, as well as those used today.” Is there anything quite so useful to L.A. renters? I think not!

The Culture of the Low & the Slow

You know we love a lowrider here at LAist, so we were jazzed to find out there would be a whole experience devoted to the low and slow at this year’s fair. “The Culture of the Low & the Slow” promises cars and bikes alongside vendors and entertainment. Set your speed to cruise, jack up your hydraulics and head over.

80's At the Fair

Saturday afternoon will be dedicated to the era of big hair and muscle cars, Wall Street tycoons and pure, unadulterated capitalism: the 80s. From 3 - 6 p.m., the fair will host a reunion of legendary L.A radio DJs: Swedish Egil, Poorman, Freddy Snakeskin and DJ Robin. Wash your leotard and slouch your socks; we’re going time-traveling.

The Farm at the Fairplex

Pig races, here we come. This year’s farm will include an enlarged petting zoo, livestock and landscaping competitions, and more. Saddle up.