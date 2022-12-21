LA Mayor Karen Bass Hits The Ground Running During An Emergency

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Can you believe Christmas is only FOUR days away? I still haven’t wrapped up all of the gifts for my loved ones. Seriously though, where did the time go? It seems like it was just yesterday when Karen Bass was sworn in as our new mayor and now she’s been in the seat for nine days already.



A Recap Of Karen Bass' First Nine Days

Let me lay out a glaring fact: L.A.’s first Black woman mayor is inheriting huge crises like homelessness from Eric Garcetti.

This is what she’s done on that so far:



On her first day, she kept good on her promise and declared a state of emergency on homelessness.

On Friday, she ordered city departments responsible for housing Angelenos in affordable units and shelters to fast track the process to developing housing.

Yesterday, Bass launched the “Inside Safe” program, which would place unhoused people in hotels and motels. She has a goal to place over 17,000 people in housing in her first year.

Gary Painter, the director of the Homelessness Policy Research Institute at USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, said he thinks the Inside Safe plan is a good step, naming the city officials swift prior actions during the height of the pandemic in terms of housing as an example of what could be done to accommodate those who lack housing.

“It also showed that we could do something fairly quickly,” Painter said. “And so for her to pursue a similar plan makes a lot of sense.”

But there is something that he said Bass should keep in mind.

Painter said city officials should set clear expectations on how they will house people through programs and other initiatives like “Inside Safe.” Knowing how many people they could house, by what time and through which program should we expect people to be housed is major key to judging the effectiveness of these initiatives.

Also, while the city is able to house people, there’s a rotating door of people who are housed and people who lose housing at any point in time in the year. Painter noted there’s so many more people that experience homelessness at any point of the year.

“It’s easy to say that we are housing over 17,000 people because that's far less than our rate at which we actually house people in L.A. County that move through different kinds of housing,” Painter said. “If she’s suggesting that by January 2024, we should expect to see 18,000 fewer people experiencing homelessness in L.A. city than that is an ambitious goal. So, it’s not clear to me what she is claiming as her goal.”

Painter broke it down to me: Folks are falling into homelessness every year even though these programs are already housing thousands of unhoused Angelenos. The homelessness crisis is layered and numbers of folks being housed via these programs might not tell the full picture.

What’s needed for these plans to work is to set clear expectations, Painter suggested. There are different types of residents experiencing homelessness, and government programs should be how folks are being housed and the services they are receiving. “Then we can judge, kind of, the effectiveness of these programs,” he said.

