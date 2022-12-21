Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

OC Supervisors Nix Contract With Power Supplier After Concerns About Management

By  Erin Stone
Published Dec 20, 2022 5:09 PM
The sunset creates a bright orange glow behind a series of transmission towers and power lines in Los Angeles
The sun sets behind transmission towers and power lines.
(Robert Thiemann
/
Unsplash)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

In a 3-2 vote, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to end a contract with the Orange County Power Authority. The non-profit community choice energy provider had faced a grand jury investigation and several audits, but local clean energy advocates said are largely fixable growing pains, not a nefarious scheme.

Why it matters: The O.C. Power Authority is a community choice energy provider that allows local governments to purchase energy directly, instead of relying on for-profit, investor-owned utilities such as Southern California Edison. The non-profit model has helped cities across the state get cleaner energy at affordable rates. Though the initial costs may be the same or higher, the model has largely been a success in California.

Who do they currently serve? The O.C. Power Authority has provided electricity to Irvine, Huntington Beach and Buena Park since October. It was set to start providing power to unincorporated parts of Orange County in late 2023, but supervisors have ended the contract today, a move that could cost the county $65 million.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Why now: A grand jury investigation and several audits found numerous management and transparency issues, including too-small type on flyers explaining a rate hike.

What's next: Irvine, Huntington Beach and Buena Park will need to decide if they’ll also pull their contracts.

Related Stories