OC Supervisors Nix Contract With Power Supplier After Concerns About Management

Topline:

In a 3-2 vote, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to end a contract with the Orange County Power Authority. The non-profit community choice energy provider had faced a grand jury investigation and several audits, but local clean energy advocates said are largely fixable growing pains, not a nefarious scheme.



Why it matters: The O.C. Power Authority is a community choice energy provider that allows local governments to purchase energy directly, instead of relying on for-profit, investor-owned utilities such as Southern California Edison. The non-profit model has helped cities across the state get cleaner energy at affordable rates. Though the initial costs may be the same or higher, the model has largely been a success in California.

Who do they currently serve? The O.C. Power Authority has provided electricity to Irvine, Huntington Beach and Buena Park since October. It was set to start providing power to unincorporated parts of Orange County in late 2023, but supervisors have ended the contract today, a move that could cost the county $65 million.

Why now: A grand jury investigation and several audits found numerous management and transparency issues, including too-small type on flyers explaining a rate hike.

What's next: Irvine, Huntington Beach and Buena Park will need to decide if they’ll also pull their contracts.

