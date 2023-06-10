LA County Officials Push CARE Court Hiring Forward (And Other Headlines)

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Los Angeles County is in the process of setting up CARE Court, a new state-mandated program that could create new ways for people suffering from serious mental illness to get the treatment they need. But there are challenges, including the question of how to staff it.



Accelerating CARE Court to help those in need

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



The idea for CARE Court is that people struggling with an untreated illness, like schizophrenia, could be referred to a court-ordered care plan that a county health worker or even a family member could initiate. If the plan doesn’t work, the individual could be hospitalized or placed into a conservatorship.

It was first introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom last year who then signed the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act into law in the fall, requiring counties to set up the infrastructure for getting the courts going.

The plan for L.A., to start, is to have one courtroom and one judge within the Superior Court in Norwalk. But with the program launching on Dec. 1, there is an urgency to hire enough staff to adequately serve Angelenos in need before that date. The County's Department of Mental Health has struggled to fill positions.

Earlier this week, as my colleague Robert Garrova reported, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors used an emergency declaration on homelessness to expedite hiring. But staff shortages aren’t the only hurdle for the CARE court. There’s also the issue of having enough beds for those in need, not to mention concern over "misuse or forced treatment."

Read Robert’s story here to find out more.

There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)



Sure, we've had a lot of rain but Santa Ana winds will one day return, and so will the heat and dryness. What could this lead to? A recipe for flash fires in Southern California. My colleague Erin Stone has more about what could be looming up ahead.

in Southern California. My colleague Erin Stone has more about what could be looming up ahead. During World War II, United States officials forced over 120,000 people of Japanese descent to live in concentration camps around the nation. They were looked at as a threat to national security, even though many of them were Japanese Americans. This past Wednesday, my colleague Josie Huang attended a ceremony that honored Japanese second-generation nisei veterans who were drafted into the armed forces during that time.

who were drafted into the armed forces during that time. If you know anything about The Great Migration as it relates to California, you probably know that there’s a Louisiana Creole connection. Read Mark Broyard’s story about how his New Orleans family settled on Jefferson Boulevard, along with many other Black Creole families, in the latest edition of the Being American series.

connection. Read Mark Broyard’s story about how his New Orleans family settled on Jefferson Boulevard, along with many other Black Creole families, in the latest edition of the Channel Island foxes used to be really close to extinction. But in recent years, they’ve been able to recover enough to move up to the status of “threatened species.” My colleague Julia Paskin reported on what you should know about their uncertain future.

used to be really close to extinction. But in recent years, they’ve been able to recover enough to move up to the status of “threatened species.” My colleague Julia Paskin reported on what you should know about their uncertain future. After years of signing progressive gun laws for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is now aiming to change the U.S. Constitution. CalMatters’ Ben Christopher and Alexei Koseff have more details on his proposals for the nation.

the U.S. Constitution. CalMatters’ Ben Christopher and Alexei Koseff have more details on his proposals for the nation. On Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump said he’d been indicted in the classified documents probe.

Looking for more fun stuff to do this weekend? You could watch Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey dazzle in all of their queendom at the L.A. Pride Festival and Parade (more details below) or listen to Tony- and Grammy Award-winning performer Renée Elise Goldsberry (yes, Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway) belt her heart out at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Or enjoy Native American art, food and culture at the American Indian Arts Marketplace at the Autry Museum of the American West. Check out what else you should do this weekend here.

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait! One more thing...

Take pride and stride in L.A. Pride

The lineup for the 2023 L.A. Pride festival. (Courtesy of L.A. Pride)

Get all of our celebratory Pride gear out, LGBTQuties and friends. Today starting at 3 p.m. is the beginning of the official L.A. Pride. Megan Thee Stallion will be headlining the festival on Friday at LA State Historic Park and Mariah Carey will be leading the event tomorrow. Tickets are $139 for the festival, but the parade is FREE.99.

Janelle Monae will join ACLU SoCal as the Community Grand Marshal during Sunday’s L.A. Pride Parade.

Queer comedian, actor and activist Margaret Cho will serve as the Icon Grand Marshal for the parade on Sunday. The late Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan will be honored as the Legacy Grand Marshal.

My colleague Caitlin Hernández has a lot more details and tips for you for this weekend’s festivities. Check it all out here.