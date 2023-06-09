Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

2023 LA Pride: This Weekend, Celebrate, Dance And March

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jun 9, 2023 5:00 AM
Two women sit on the back of a convertible. Each holds colorful flags.
State senators Sydney Kamlager and María Elena Durazo attend last year's LA Pride Parade.
(Courtesy L.A. Pride
/
Getty Images)
The L.A. Pride festival and parade kicks off on Friday, and singer and actor Janelle Monae has been announced as this year's Community Grand Marshal. Here are some quick details to get the most out of the festivities.

About the festivities

On Friday at 3 p.m., the first day of the music festival at L.A. State Historic Park near Chinatown begins, running through Saturday. Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey are headlining. Then on Sunday at 11 a.m., the parade marches across Hollywood Boulevard, followed by the L.A. Pride Village between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The events come from the Christopher Street West Association, which has run L.A. Pride since 1970.

A promotional graphic that is bubbly and has rainbow colors for Pride. It has the lineup for the festival on Friday and Saturday at LA State Historic Park. The main headliners on Friday are Megan Thee Stallion and Fletcher, and on Saturday it's Mariah Carey and King Princesss.
The lineup for the 2023 L.A. Pride festival.
(Courtesy of L.A. Pride)

What can’t you bring?

The music festival has bag requirements and limitations. For example, you can’t bring pets, bags that aren’t clear or things like flasks and coolers. You can bring empty hydration packs (backpacks that hold water) and small bags as long as you follow measurement and pocket requirements.

See it for yourself

Tickets to the music festival are still available (starting at a whopping $139). If you prefer to watch the parade, that’s free!

