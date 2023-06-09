2023 LA Pride: This Weekend, Celebrate, Dance And March

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The L.A. Pride festival and parade kicks off on Friday, and singer and actor Janelle Monae has been announced as this year's Community Grand Marshal. Here are some quick details to get the most out of the festivities.

About the festivities

On Friday at 3 p.m., the first day of the music festival at L.A. State Historic Park near Chinatown begins, running through Saturday. Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey are headlining. Then on Sunday at 11 a.m., the parade marches across Hollywood Boulevard, followed by the L.A. Pride Village between 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The events come from the Christopher Street West Association, which has run L.A. Pride since 1970 .

The lineup for the 2023 L.A. Pride festival. (Courtesy of L.A. Pride)

What can’t you bring?

The music festival has bag requirements and limitations . For example, you can’t bring pets, bags that aren’t clear or things like flasks and coolers. You can bring empty hydration packs (backpacks that hold water) and small bags as long as you follow measurement and pocket requirements .

See it for yourself

Tickets to the music festival are still available (starting at a whopping $139). If you prefer to watch the parade, that’s free!



