Comedian Margaret Cho And Late Actor Leslie Jordan Named Grand Marshals for LA Pride Parade

This year's L.A. Pride Parade grand marshals are comedian Margaret Cho and the late actor Leslie Jordan.



Why they were chosen

Comedian Margaret Cho arrives for the 34th annual GLAAD awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on March 30, 2023. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images) Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala in April 2022. (Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

Cho, a queer comedian and activist, was named Icon Grand Marshal for her dedicated work in LGBTQ+ communities speaking out against anti-bullying and anti-racism.

“We need this Pride more than ever. I have been attending Pride celebrations since 1978 and this time around the need to celebrate as well as unite is more urgent than it has ever been. Our love is greater than their hate," said Cho in a statement.

Jordan, who died last October at the age of 67, receives the Legacy Grand Marshal title. That's a new designation that will posthumously celebrate the lives of those who have made lasting impacts on the communities.

Jordan's sister, Jana "Cricket" Jordan released a statement on behalf of her brother.

"His honor further solidifies the positive impact he made in the world, but more importantly for the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote. "His spirit continues to bring love and light."

Jordan's family will ride in the parade on a custom vehicle in his honor.



Other honorees

The ACLU of Southern California received this year's Community Grand Marshal award as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights.

Back in 1970, the ACLU helped the Christopher Street West Association, which is the nonprofit that organizes the Pride Parade, sue the Los Angeles Police Commissioner to obtain a parade permit. Following the suit, they were able to host the first ever L.A. Pride Parade on June 28 of that year.



About this year's parade

L.A.'s Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 11. To learn more about the route and how to take public transit to get there, visit the LA Pride website.

Courtesy LA Pride

