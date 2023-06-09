Former President Donald Trump Says He Has Been Indicted By DOJ Special Counsel
Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted as part of the special counsel probe into alleged mishandling of government secrets and obstruction.
Trump adds that he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump said in a written statement.
The probe has intensified in recent days and Trump's lawyers met with Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to try to stave off the charges.
A spokesman for DOJ special counsel Jack Smith said they had no comment at this time.
This is a developing story.
