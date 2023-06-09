Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate
Livestream event happening now: The Story Collider LIVE: An Evening of True, Personal Stories About Science

Share This
Civics & Democracy

Former President Donald Trump Says He Has Been Indicted By DOJ Special Counsel

By Carrie Johnson | NPR
Published Jun 8, 2023 5:18 PM
A man with blonde-gray hair in a combover stares into the camera. He has light tone skin and wears a jacket with no tie.
Then President Donald Trump in 2019.
(Brendan Smialowski
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Our June member drive is live: protect this resource!
Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted as part of the special counsel probe into alleged mishandling of government secrets and obstruction.

Trump adds that he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump said in a written statement.

The probe has intensified in recent days and Trump's lawyers met with Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to try to stave off the charges.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

A spokesman for DOJ special counsel Jack Smith said they had no comment at this time.
This is a developing story.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist