LA Confronts The Brand Power Of Fast Fashion Giant Shein

I will never forget the first time I bought clothes from Shein, the fast fashion retailer based out of China. I couldn’t wait to stunt on everybody in my new clothes on the ‘gram back in late 2018 living in New York City. I’d go on the site and see so many cute tops, jackets and dresses, and they were so inexpensive! I would easily spend a few bucks online on all these clothes and be totally happy about it. Then came the awakening.



Shein Takes Over LA

Last year, I started seeing a few fashion/clothing industry experts like Cora Harrington and Lakyn Carlton tweet about the negative impacts of buying clothes from fast fashion shops like Shein. This newfound awareness caused me to stop shopping at Shein and other brands like it. But I am one person. There is still a huge demand for these clothes.

My colleague Josie Huang wrote about how Shein is continuing its march towards global domination, starting here in Los Angeles, which is where the Chinese company is running their U.S. operations. Josie reports that the mega clothing company is planning to open the second of the three U.S. distribution centers in Southern California and now has new offices at the Row DTLA.

Shein recently opened a pop-up shop in Montebello and is making its brand more visible in local communities. For example, Josie writes that, in September, Shein commissioned five Latino artists to create murals in El Monte for National Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s putting itself out there and that is sounding the alarm for a lot of activists who are worried about Shein’s impact on everything from workers to the environment.

To read more about Shein’s global impact, check out Josie’s story.

More News

Crews across Los Angeles County are still working hard at cleaning debris after all the storms. It’s tough work. One debris basin in Monrovia is still 40% full, despite the removal of hundreds of cubic yards of mud last week .

. L.A. City Council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Bob Blumenfield introduced a motion Tuesday that calls for $1 million to be put toward the creation of an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety . These continued calls for more unarmed units follow the deaths of three men who were apparently suffering from mental health crisis when they were either shot or tased by LAPD officers.

. These continued calls for more unarmed units follow the deaths of three men who were apparently suffering from mental health crisis when they were either shot or tased by LAPD officers. The drought is forcing Imperial Valley growers cut back on the Colorado River water they import. Now, the federal government has a command for them: Come up with a game plan by the end of the month.

by the end of the month. Investigators in the Rust shooting case say they will make a decision on whether to file criminal charges today. Prosecutors have said the film’s actor and producer Alec Baldwin could face charges .

shooting case say they will make a decision on whether to file criminal charges today. Prosecutors have said the film’s actor and . It’s a so-called “crypto winter” right now and the sphere of cryptocurrency is currently falling apart. NPR’s David Gura writes about the heightened concerns about the future of cryptocurrency and the three events that will determine its destiny.

and the three events that will determine its destiny. Wondering if you can get COVID and flu at the same time? Well, turns out that, yeah, you can. NPR’s Rob Stein goes in-depth about how you can test positive for a few different respiratory illnesses like COVID, flu and RSV simultaneously.

simultaneously. The final episode of Queen of Conspiracy Theories, the latest season of Imperfect Paradise is out now. Learn about how Yogi Bhajan, the founder of Kundalini Yoga, was accused of sexual assault by multiple women and the role that played in one prominent L.A. yoga teacher's embrace of conspiracy theories.

Wait... One More Thing

Food For Longevity And Prosperity Just In Time For The Lunar New Year

Join in the fun this Lunar New Year (Bady Abbas / Unsplash )

This Sunday is the beginning of the Lunar New Year! Millions of people are celebrating and that means…lots of food!

This week, LAist’s Fiona Chandra writes about the different dishes that people eat for the Lunar New Year and what each food represents.

For example, whole fish means "abundance” or “surplus”; Poon Choi, which means “basin vegetables,” contains abalone, sea cucumber and BBQ; and nián gāo means growth, or “getting higher every year”. There’s so many other different foods that people eat for the Lunar New Year. Check out where you can find these delicacies in Fiona's story.