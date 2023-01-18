Prosecutors Say A Decision On Charges In the Fatal Shooting Of 'Rust' Cinematographer Will Be Announced Thursday

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

More than a year after Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set, investigators are set to announce on Thursday whether they will file any criminal charges related to her death.

Baldwin killed Hutchins, a 42-year-old mother of a young son, during rehearsal on the film's New Mexico set in October 2021. Joel Souza, the film's director, was also wounded after the bullet passed through Hutchins.

Prosecutors previously have said that as many as four people, including Baldwin, who was a producer on the film, could possibly face charges.

On Jan 19 at 9 am MST, I, along with Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb, will announce our decision via written statement regarding the shooting in the #Rust film set and death of #Halayna Hutchins. pic.twitter.com/kzpsNeao2F — MaryCarmackAltwies (@MaryCarmackAltw) January 18, 2023

Baldwin has said he didn’t pull the trigger, and that the gun essentially discharged on its own. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which the state brought in to help with ballistics, cast doubt on the actor’s explanation. One of the unanswered questions at the center of the case is how a live bullet ended up in Baldwin's working firearm.

Two months ago, the final police report on the shooting described a disorganized movie set where one crew member said the film’s armorer was considered “not qualified or certified.”

The 551-page Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office document recounted not only the chain of events that led to Baldwin's killing Hutchins, but also of a production rushing to cut corners and skipping typically mandatory safety meetings.

Hutchin's death was ruled an accident in August 2022. New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator concluded there was no “obvious intent to cause harm or death” and “no compelling demonstration” that the gun was intentionally loaded with live bullets.

That said, it was clear in reports on conditions on the set that numerous mistakes were made.



Why It Matters

The Rust shooting launched a rank-and-file industry push for safer sets, and some lawmakers considered a ban on using real guns on productions. Understanding who was responsible, and what went wrong is key to preventing other fatal incidents.



What The Final Police Report Said

The final police report included details of dysfunction on the New Mexico set and chaos both before and after Hutchins was killed. Half a dozen members of the film’s camera crew resigned the morning of the fatal shooting.



Some Key Outtakes From Police Report

Baldwin worried in text messages about being charged criminally and says the investigation is putting a "strain" on his work.

Members of the Rust crew attacked David Halls, the first assistant director, in emails. Halls acknowledged ahead of these disclosures that he failed to inspect Baldwin's gun closely.

Seth Kenny, who supplied guns and ammunition to the Rust production, tells investigators that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed shipped guns loaded with ammunition.

Zack Stills, a production assistant, complains that Hall was "constantly rushing things."

Read The Full File