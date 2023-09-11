LA and Spanish-Speaking Consulates Work Together To Combat Opioid Crisis (And Other Headlines)

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

It’s no surprise there’s an opioid crisis in Los Angeles. In just about five years, accidental fentanyl overdose deaths in L.A. County increased by nearly 1,300% — and it's happening across all demographic groups.

Fighting opioid crisis at consulates

Fentanyl-related deaths among Latinos has skyrocketed by 721% in seven years, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Part of the problem is lack of education about the harms of the drug and its prevalence. Also, there’s little awareness, especially among immigrant communities, about life-saving solutions to overdoses like Narcan, also known as naloxone.

High schools and colleges here now have Narcan available to students . And soon Angelenos will be able to buy Narcan at stores like CVS and Ralphs without a prescription. L.A. County health officials want to capitalize on this momentum with Narcan accessibility and have forged a new partnership with Spanish-speaking consulates to spread awareness about the risks of fentanyl and the benefits of Narcan.

My colleagues Jackie Fortiér and Gillian Morán Pérez wrote about this new county public health program that sends community health workers to consulates to distribute Narcan, and train people how to use it to save someone who may be dying of an opioid overdose.

Community health worker Martha Hernandez told LAist that people are often surprised by what she tells them.

“I use myself as an example,” she says. “A lot of us go to our hometown, Tijuana is the closest one, and we go and get medication, especially pain killers. [I tell them] ‘a lot of them have fentanyl in the medications’ and you’ll see their wide open eyes, like ‘woah, that is true.’”

Read more about this initiative — and why it is needed — in my colleagues’ story.

LA Metro subway lines B and D (also known as the Red and Purple lines) are now running more often. Every weekday, both trains will run every 12 minutes from about 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

(also known as the Red and Purple lines) are now running more often. Every weekday, both trains will run every 12 minutes from about 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Atwater Village just received $2.5 million from California to build a mulch wall that could reduce noise pollution from the freeways. But getting millions is just the first step. Daniel Martinez has more information on what else needs to happen.

that could reduce noise pollution from the freeways. But getting millions is just the first step. Daniel Martinez has more information on what else needs to happen. Hopeful scientists are trying to replant about 4,000 Joshua trees at Cima Dome as a part of a project to save the yuccas after the York Fire inside the Mojave National Preserve.

at Cima Dome as a part of a project to save the yuccas after the York Fire inside the Mojave National Preserve. California is pulling back on its electric car rebate program in favor of targeting low-to-middle income buyers. It's expanding an initiative next year to give subsidies only to lower income buyers to encourage electric car purchases.

Have you ever been confused at the “referendum” terminology on your ballot? Lucky for you, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a proposal that might make the language on statewide ballots a bit easier to understand.

terminology on your ballot? Lucky for you, Gov. Gavin Newsom a proposal that might make the language on statewide ballots a bit easier to understand. Feeling bored? Well, if you ever wanted to cosplay as Alice in Wonderland , you can finally get your chance at the Shakespeare Club of Pasadena these next couple of weeks. If you’re into food history, attend the TASTE OF: LA Pop-Up Museum in downtown L.A. this Thursday through the weekend. Or be amazed by the Drag Show exhibition at Cal State Long Beach on Thursday night. Check out these events and so much more on this week’s list of best things to do.

How to get around L.A. without a car

We all know Los Angeles is a car-centric city but, if you haven’t noticed, a lot more people are moving around the city on two wheels.

How To LA producer Evan Jacoby is one of those guys who uses his bicycle a lot, not only for recreation but also to get to work. He’s been living without a car for a couple of years now.

So how does he actually do it?

Metro helps. He puts on a helmet, rides his bike, all to feel the exhilarating, fresh wind hit his face. Then he usually hops on a train to get to work. In this episode of How to LA he talks about why he gave up his car and shows us exactly how he makes the commute to work — rain or shine. You’ll also learn he’s not alone. A lot of folks are opting to go car free in the car capital of the world.

